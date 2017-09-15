Escaping the Build Trap
How Effective Product Management Creates Real Value
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Pages: 175
To remain innovative in today’s market, companies have to adopt a culture of learning and customer-centric practices that are focused on outcomes rather than outputs. This book provides product managers with a practical process that focuses on finding opportunities to solve customer problems and achieve business goals.
Author Melissa Perri provides a toolbox of product management principles that can be applied to any company, big or small. By understanding the secrets to communicating and collaborating within a company structure, you’ll learn how to overcome product development roadblocks and build products that benefit both the business and the customer.