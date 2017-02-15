The Manager's Path

Managing people is difficult wherever you work, but the tech industry as a whole is pretty bad at it. Tech companies in general lack the experience, tools, texts, and frameworks to do it well. And the handful of books that share tips and tricks of engineering management don’t explain how to supervise employees in the face of growth and change.

In this book, author Camille Fournier takes you through the stages of technical management, from mentoring interns to working with the senior staff. You’ll get actionable advice for approaching various obstacles in your path, whether you’re a new manager, a mentor, or a more experienced leader looking for fresh advice. Pick up this book and learn how to become a better manager and leader in your organization.