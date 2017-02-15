Managing people is difficult wherever you work, but the tech industry as a whole is pretty bad at it. Tech companies in general lack the experience, tools, texts, and frameworks to do it well. And the handful of books that share tips and tricks of engineering management don’t explain how to supervise employees in the face of growth and change.
In this book, author Camille Fournier takes you through the stages of technical management, from mentoring interns to working with the senior staff. You’ll get actionable advice for approaching various obstacles in your path, whether you’re a new manager, a mentor, or a more experienced leader looking for fresh advice. Pick up this book and learn how to become a better manager and leader in your organization.
Discover how to manage small teams and large/multi-level teams
Understand how to build and bootstrap a unifying culture in teams
Deal with people problems and learn how to mentor other managers and new leaders
Learn how to manage yourself: avoid common pitfalls that challenge many leaders
Obtain several practices that you can incorporate and practice along the way
Title:
The Manager's Path
By:
Camille Fournier
Publisher:
O'Reilly Media
Formats:
Print
Safari Books Online
Rough Cut
Early Release Ebook
Print:
February 2017 (est.)
Pages:
200 (est.)
Print ISBN:
978-1-4919-7389-9
| ISBN 10:
1-4919-7389-7
Rough Cut ISBN:
978-1-4919-7387-5
| ISBN 10:
1-4919-7387-0
Early Release Ebook ISBN:
978-1-4919-7382-0
| ISBN 10:
1-4919-7382-X
Camille Fournier
Camille Fournier is an experienced leader with the unique combination of deep technical expertise, executive leadership, and engineering management.