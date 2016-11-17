Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Head First Android Development A Brain-Friendly Guide By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: November 2016 Pages: 944 With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released. What will you learn from this book? If you have an idea for a killer Android app, this fully revised and updated edition will help you build your first working application in a jiffy. You’ll learn hands-on how to structure your app, design interfaces, create a database, make your app work on various smartphones and tablets, and much more. It’s like having an experienced Android developer sitting right beside you! All you need to get started is some Java know-how. Why does this book look so different? Based on the latest research in cognitive science and learning theory, Head First Android Development uses a visually rich format to engage your mind, rather than a text-heavy approach that puts you to sleep. Why waste your time struggling with new concepts? This multi-sensory learning experience is designed for the way your brain really works. Chapter 1 Getting Started: Diving In Chapter 2 Building Interactive Apps Chapter 3 Multiple Activities and Intents Chapter 4 The Activity Lifecycle Chapter 5 The User Interface Chapter 6 Constraint Layouts Chapter 7 List Views and Adapters Chapter 8 Support Libraries and App Bars Chapter 9 Fragments Chapter 10 Fragments for Larger Interfaces Chapter 11 Dynamic Fragments Chapter 12 Design Support Library Chapter 13 Recycler Views and Card Views Chapter 14 Navigation Drawers Chapter 15 SQLite Databases Chapter 16 Basic Cursors Chapter 17 Cursors and Asynctasks Chapter 18 Started Services Chapter 19 Bound Services Appendix A Relative and Grid Layouts Appendix B Gradle Appendix C The Android Runtime Appendix D The Android Debug Bridge Appendix E The Android Emulator Appendix F The Top Ten Things (we didn't cover) Title: Head First Android Development By: Dawn Griffiths, David Griffiths Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Early Release Ebook Print: Early Release Ebook: Pages: 944 (est.) Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-7405-6 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-7405-2 Early Release Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-7399-8 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-7399-4 Dawn Griffiths Dawn Griffiths started life as a mathematician at a top UK university where she was awarded a First-Class Honours degree in Mathematics. She went on to pursue a career in software development, and has over 15 years experience working in the IT industry. Dawn has written several books, including Head First C, Head First Statistics and Head First 2D Geometry. View Dawn Griffiths's full profile page. David Griffiths David Griffiths began programming at age 12, after being inspired by a documentary on the work of Seymour Papert. At age 15 he wrote an implementation of Papert's computer language LOGO. After studying Pure Mathematics at University, he began writing code for computers and magazine articles for humans and he is currently an agile coach with Exoftware in the UK, helping people to create simpler, more valuable software. He spends his free time traveling and time with his lovely wife, Dawn.

4.0 really useful book - look forward to rest of chapters By ruth from london, uk

Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Novice

Self-learning

5.0 A glowing, shiny gem! By croworc from Carlsberg, Germany