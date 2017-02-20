Stream Processing with Apache Flink

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You’ll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.
Get started with Apache Flink, the open source framework that enables you to process streaming data—such as user interactions, sensor data, and machine logs—as it arrives. With this practical guide, you’ll learn how to use Apache Flink’s stream processing APIs to implement, continuously run, and maintain real-world applications.
Authors Fabian Hueske, one of Flink’s creators, and Vasia Kalavri, a core contributor to Flink’s graph processing API (Gelly), explains the fundamental concepts of parallel stream processing and shows you how streaming analytics differs from traditional batch data analysis. Software engineers, data engineers, and system administrators will learn the basics of Flink’s DataStream API, including the structure and components of a common Flink streaming application.
Solve real-world problems with Apache Flink’s DataStream API
Set up an environment for developing stream processing applications for Flink
Design streaming applications and migrate periodic batch workloads to continuous streaming workloads
Learn about windowed operations that process groups of records
Ingest data streams into a DataStream application and emit a result stream into different storage systems
Implement stateful and custom operators common in stream processing applications
Operate, maintain, and update continuously running Flink streaming applications
Explore several deployment options, including the setup of highly available installations
Chapter 1Introduction into Data Stream Processing
Chapter 2Stream Processing Fundamentals
Chapter 3The System Architecture of Apache Flink
Chapter 4Setting up a development environment for Apache Flink
Chapter 5The DataStream API (v1.2.0)
Chapter 6Windowed operations and Time
Chapter 7Reading and writing data streams
Chapter 8Stateful and Custom Operators
Chapter 9Setting up Flink for Streaming Applications
Fabian Hueske is involved with Apache Flink since its very beginnings in 2009 as a research project called Stratosphere at TU Berlin. He is one of the three initial authors of the system and worked on it as part of his PhD research. Fabian is one of the initial committers and a PMC member of Apache Flink. He is a co-founder of data Artisans, a Berlin-based start-up devoted to foster Flink, where he works as a software engineer and contributes to Apache Flink. Fabian wrote several well-received blog posts about Flink and its internals (published at the Apache Flink blog http://flink.apache.org/blog, data Artisans’ blog http://data-artisans.com/blog, MapR blog, and Elastic blog).
Vasiliki Kalavri is a PhD student at KTH, Stockholm, and UCL, Belgium, and an EMJD-DC fellow. She does research in distributed data processing and large-scale graph analysis.She is a committer and PMC member of Apache Flink, focusing her efforts on its graph processing library and API, Gelly.