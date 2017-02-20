Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Stream Processing with Apache Flink Fundamentals, Implementation, and Operation of Streaming Applications By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: February 2017 Pages: 220 With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You’ll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released. Get started with Apache Flink, the open source framework that enables you to process streaming data—such as user interactions, sensor data, and machine logs—as it arrives. With this practical guide, you’ll learn how to use Apache Flink’s stream processing APIs to implement, continuously run, and maintain real-world applications. Authors Fabian Hueske, one of Flink’s creators, and Vasia Kalavri, a core contributor to Flink’s graph processing API (Gelly), explains the fundamental concepts of parallel stream processing and shows you how streaming analytics differs from traditional batch data analysis. Software engineers, data engineers, and system administrators will learn the basics of Flink’s DataStream API, including the structure and components of a common Flink streaming application. Solve real-world problems with Apache Flink’s DataStream API

Set up an environment for developing stream processing applications for Flink

Design streaming applications and migrate periodic batch workloads to continuous streaming workloads

Learn about windowed operations that process groups of records

Ingest data streams into a DataStream application and emit a result stream into different storage systems

Implement stateful and custom operators common in stream processing applications

Operate, maintain, and update continuously running Flink streaming applications

Chapter 1 Introduction into Data Stream Processing Chapter 2 Stream Processing Fundamentals Chapter 3 The System Architecture of Apache Flink Chapter 4 Setting up a development environment for Apache Flink Chapter 5 The DataStream API (v1.2.0) Chapter 6 Windowed operations and Time Chapter 7 Reading and writing data streams Chapter 8 Stateful and Custom Operators Chapter 9 Setting up Flink for Streaming Applications Chapter 10 Operating Flink Streaming Applications

Fabian Hueske Fabian Hueske is involved with Apache Flink since its very beginnings in 2009 as a research project called Stratosphere at TU Berlin. He is one of the three initial authors of the system and worked on it as part of his PhD research. Fabian is one of the initial committers and a PMC member of Apache Flink. He is a co-founder of data Artisans, a Berlin-based start-up devoted to foster Flink, where he works as a software engineer and contributes to Apache Flink. Fabian wrote several well-received blog posts about Flink and its internals (published at the Apache Flink blog http://flink.apache.org/blog, data Artisans' blog http://data-artisans.com/blog, MapR blog, and Elastic blog). Vasiliki Kalavri Vasiliki Kalavri is a PhD student at KTH, Stockholm, and UCL, Belgium, and an EMJD-DC fellow. She does research in distributed data processing and large-scale graph analysis.She is a committer and PMC member of Apache Flink, focusing her efforts on its graph processing library and API, Gelly.