Working Better Together for Better UX
Collaborative Product Design
By Austin Govella
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017
Pages: 300

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.

UX designers today can piece together several frameworks and have a new website or app up and running in a matter of days—as long as everyone on the project has the same vision, that is. Implementing a product is no longer a problem, but collaboration often is. This practical guide provides tools and activities to facilitate collaborative design on UX design teams.

Author Austin Govella, an Experience Director with Avanade Digital, introduces a series structured activities to help teams develop good collaboration habits. Along with incorporating a set of soft skills, your team will learn how to hack the structure of your design process and working sessions in order to facilitate better design collaboration.

This book gives you the tools you need successfully collaborate on design with any kind of team in any kind of organization.

