Collaborative Product Design

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.
UX designers today can piece together several frameworks and have a new website or app up and running in a matter of days—as long as everyone on the project has the same vision, that is. Implementing a product is no longer a problem, but collaboration often is. This practical guide provides tools and activities to facilitate collaborative design on UX design teams.
Author Austin Govella, an Experience Director with Avanade Digital, introduces a series structured activities to help teams develop good collaboration habits. Along with incorporating a set of soft skills, your team will learn how to hack the structure of your design process and working sessions in order to facilitate better design collaboration.
This book gives you the tools you need successfully collaborate on design with any kind of team in any kind of organization.
Chapter 1Summary
Chapter 2The designer’s tools
Chapter Build better teams and work better together
Chapter The collaboration roadmap
Chapter 5Summary
Chapter 6Breaking down interfaces
Chapter 74-corners, a method for collaborating on interfaces
Austin Govella is an Experience Director with Avanade Digital where he helps enterprises reinvent how they connect with employees and customers. Prior to Avanade, Austin worked for Comcast Interactive Media where he worked on early versions of Comcast Xfinity. In 2009, he co-authored the second edition of Information Architecture: Blueprints for the web with Christina Wodtke for New Riders/Peachpit, and he’s spent the last few years studying how agile teams, lean companies, and user experience designers can work better together.
Austin Govella has designed successful user experiences for the web and mobile since 1998.