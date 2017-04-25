Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Solutions and Examples for bash Users
bash Cookbook
Solutions and Examples for bash Users
By Carl Albing, JP Vossen, Cameron Newham
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017
Pages: 600

Shell scripting is a way to harness and customize the power of any Unix system, and an essential skill for Unix users, system administrators, and even professional Mac OS X developers. But beneath this simple promise lies a treacherous ocean of variations in Unix commands and standards. This thoroughly revised edition of bash Cookbook teaches shell scripting the way Unix masters practice the craft.

Three Unix veterans present a variety of recipes and tricks for all levels of shell programmers so that anyone can become a proficient user of the most common Unix shell—the bash shell—and cygwin or other popular Unix emulation packages. This cookbook is full of useful scripts that readers can use right away, along with examples that explain how to create better scripts.

