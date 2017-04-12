Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) - Hacking Users and Their Devices

This is part two of the four-part series that prepares you to pass the International Council of E-Commerce Consultants Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) exam. In this course, you'll gain hands-on experience with the techniques and tools used to compromise user devices and systems as part of sanctioned penetration testing exercises.



Designed for IT analysts or engineers with CCNA level knowledge of TCP/IP networking concepts; the course covers social engineering attacks, malware attacks and counter measures, Wi-Fi network penetration techniques using tools like Aircrack and Reaver, methods for hacking Android and iOS devices, and practices you can use to deploy Trojan viruses to better understand how attackers compromise systems.

Learn about the techniques and tools used to conduct sanctioned penetration tests

Explore the social engineering techniques hackers use to manipulate people

Discover the methods hackers use to leverage malware to their advantage

Learn about the session level methods used to attack apps and devices

Understand how session level attacks can give you control over apps and devices

Explore different methods for hacking wireless network environments

Chad Russell (CISSP, CCNP, MCSE) has been in the cyber security industry for over 15 years working for companies such as Oracle, Microsoft, and SAP. He conducts security risk assessments for customers throughout North America, teaches cyber security at Vatterott College, and holds a Bachelor of Computer Science degree from Excelsior College.