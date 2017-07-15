Larger Cover DevOps with OpenShift Cloud Deployments Made Easy By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: July 2017 (est.) Pages: 152 For many organizations, a big part of DevOps’ appeal is software automation using infrastructure-as-code techniques. This book presents developers, architects, and infra-ops engineers with a more practical option. You’ll learn how a container-centric approach from OpenShift, Red Hat’s cloud-based PaaS, can help your team deliver quality software through a self-service view of IT infrastructure. Three OpenShift experts at Red Hat explain how to configure Docker application containers and the Kubernetes cluster manager with OpenShift’s developer- and operational-centric tools. Discover how this infrastructure-agnostic container management platform can help companies navigate the murky area where infrastructure-as-code ends and application automation begins. Get an application-centric view of automation—and understand why it’s important

Learn patterns and practical examples for managing continuous deployments such as rolling, A/B, blue-green, and canary

Implement continuous integration pipelines with OpenShift’s Jenkins capability

Explore mechanisms for separating and managing configuration from static runtime software

Learn how to use and customize OpenShift’s source-to-image capability

Delve into management and operational considerations when working with OpenShift-based application workloads

Install a self-contained local version of the OpenShift environment on your computer Title: DevOps with OpenShift By: Stefano Picozzi, Mike Hepburn, Noel O'Connor Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Safari Books Online

Rough Cut

Early Release Ebook Print: Pages: 152 (est.) Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-7596-1 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-7596-2 Rough Cut ISBN: 978-1-4919-7594-7 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-7594-6 Early Release Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-7590-9 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-7590-3 Stefano Picozzi Stefano Picozzi leads Red Hat’s platform as a service (PaaS) solutions across Australia and New Zealand. He is a specialist in the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and has been helping clients modernize and automate their software delivery process according to the container model since 2012. View Stefano Picozzi's full profile page. Mike Hepburn Mike Hepburn has a background in application architecture, middleware integration and operations, development and helping large organisations continually transform and adapt to the ever changing IT landscape. He is currently Red Hat's ANZ PaaS subject matter expert. View Mike Hepburn's full profile page. Product Details About the Author Recommended for You Customer Reviews Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Ebook: $33.99 (est.) Pre-Order Print: $39.99 July 2017 (est.)