Cloud Deployments Made Easy
DevOps with OpenShift
Cloud Deployments Made Easy
By Stefano Picozzi, Mike Hepburn, Noel O'Connor
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: July 2017
Pages: 152

For many organizations, a big part of DevOps’ appeal is software automation using infrastructure-as-code techniques. This book presents developers, architects, and infra-ops engineers with a more practical option. You’ll learn how a container-centric approach from OpenShift, Red Hat’s cloud-based PaaS, can help your team deliver quality software through a self-service view of IT infrastructure.

Three OpenShift experts at Red Hat explain how to configure Docker application containers and the Kubernetes cluster manager with OpenShift’s developer- and operational-centric tools. Discover how this infrastructure-agnostic container management platform can help companies navigate the murky area where infrastructure-as-code ends and application automation begins.

  • Get an application-centric view of automation—and understand why it’s important
  • Learn patterns and practical examples for managing continuous deployments such as rolling, A/B, blue-green, and canary
  • Implement continuous integration pipelines with OpenShift’s Jenkins capability
  • Explore mechanisms for separating and managing configuration from static runtime software
  • Learn how to use and customize OpenShift’s source-to-image capability
  • Delve into management and operational considerations when working with OpenShift-based application workloads
  • Install a self-contained local version of the OpenShift environment on your computer
