O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference 2017 - New York, New York

Keynotes are available now (4/4/17); we will be adding more videos over the next few days, so come back to see more from The O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference in New York, NY.
SACON April 2017 NYC brought together sixty-six of the top thinkers and doers from the software architecture worlds of distributed systems, DevOps, integration architecture, security, scaling, microservices, reactive architecture, performance optimization, UX design, and more to do one very important thing: make your life in software architecture a little less stressful. This video compilation is a complete record of every funny story, painful anecdote, and helpful so-this-is-what-I-finally-had-to-do tale delivered at the conference. These advice givers are an impressive group. They work for companies like Lightbend, ThoughtWorks, Allegro, Circonus, IBM Bluemix, Symphonia, Pivotal, Google, Confluent, Empear, Comcast, and 30 more of the best. If you handle problems like assessing and recommending technologies, building systems for other departments, or dealing with architectural decisions made by others before you, this video compilation is for you.
- A complete record of SACON April NYC 2017: 48 sessions, 7 tutorials, and 7 keynotes
- Hear from 66 of the world's best software architects, data architects, and developers
- 25 hrs. of tutorials on software architecture basics, distributed systems, reactive, and more
- 8 sessions on microservices pros and cons, 4 on DevOps, and 3 on integration architecture
- Multiple sessions on business skills, security, UX design, scale, and optimization
- Keynotes by Mark Richards, Daniel Krook (IBM Bluemix), and Jessica Kerr (Atomist)
- Software Architecture Radio's Matt Stine on the top 10 criteria to evaluate in cloud services
- Dean Wampler (Lightbend) on the forces driving streaming in data and microservices
- Nancy Nunes (Architects Who Code) on scaling architecture through flexible deployment
- Maria Gomez (ThoughtWorks) on the DevOps challenges of CQRS and event sourcing
- Allen Holub on lightweight messaging and interservice communication with ZeroMQ
- Georgiana Gligor (Tekkie Consulting) on super smart and scalable content distribution
- Tomasz Nurkiewicz (Allegro) on fixing synchronous comms problems in distributed systems