Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
April 2017
Larger Cover
BioCoder #12
April 2017
By O'Reilly Media, Inc.
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: May 2017
Pages: 68

BioCoder is a quarterly newsletter for DIYbio, synthetic bio, and anything related. You’ll discover:

  • Articles about interesting projects and experiments, such as the glowing plant
  • Articles about tools, both those you buy and those you build
  • Visits to DIYbio laboratories
  • Profiles of key people in the community
  • Announcements of events and other items of interest
  • Safety pointers and tips about good laboratory practice
  • Anything that’s interesting or useful: you tell us!

And BioCoder is free (for the time being), unless you want a dead-tree version. We’d like BioCoder to become self supporting (maybe even profitable), but we’ll worry about that after we’ve got a few issues under our belt.

If you’d like to contribute, send email to BioCoder@oreilly.com. Tell us what you’d like to do, and we’ll get you started.

Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Print:  $4.99
This item is not available.
 