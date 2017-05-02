Larger Cover BioCoder #12 April 2017 By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: May 2017 Pages: 68 BioCoder is a quarterly newsletter for DIYbio, synthetic bio, and anything related. You’ll discover: Articles about interesting projects and experiments, such as the glowing plant

Articles about tools, both those you buy and those you build

Visits to DIYbio laboratories

Profiles of key people in the community

Announcements of events and other items of interest

Safety pointers and tips about good laboratory practice

And BioCoder is free (for the time being), unless you want a dead-tree version. We'd like BioCoder to become self supporting (maybe even profitable), but we'll worry about that after we've got a few issues under our belt. If you'd like to contribute, send email to BioCoder@oreilly.com. Tell us what you'd like to do, and we'll get you started.