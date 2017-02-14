Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
7 Techniques for Building Better Product
Understanding Cognitive Biases
By Cindy Alvarez
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: February 2017
Run time: 31 minutes

Cognitive biases can unconsciously cause product people to make product mistakes, co-workers to make us crazy, and customers to make baffling purchasing decisions. In this course, you'll develop a deep understanding of how cognitive bias works in the human brain and learn to recognize seven different forms of cognitive bias, including hindsight bias, cognitive dissonance, confirmation bias, choice-supportive bias, social desirability bias, projection bias, and anchoring. By understanding these brain processes, you'll know what triggers cognitive biases, how to counteract their effects, how to avoid product mistakes, and learn to build better products.

  • Learn why you, your co-workers, and customers make seemingly irrational decisions
  • Explore seven types of cognitive bias and learn the distinctions between them
  • Learn to predict the situations and environments that trigger cognitive biases
  • Discover the workarounds that reduce or overcome the effects of cognitive biases
  • Understand cognitive bias so you can build better products and work processes

Cindy Alvarez's career focuses on helping early- and mid-stage startups, as well as Fortune 500 companies become more customer-focused and experimental. Currently serving as Director of UserExperience and Product Design for Yammer (a Microsoft company), Cindy holds a BA in psychology fromHarvard and is author of the O'Reilly title Lean Customer Development: Building Products Your Customers Will Buy.

