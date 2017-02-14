Larger Cover Understanding Cognitive Biases 7 Techniques for Building Better Product By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: February 2017 Run time: 31 minutes Cognitive biases can unconsciously cause product people to make product mistakes, co-workers to make us crazy, and customers to make baffling purchasing decisions. In this course, you'll develop a deep understanding of how cognitive bias works in the human brain and learn to recognize seven different forms of cognitive bias, including hindsight bias, cognitive dissonance, confirmation bias, choice-supportive bias, social desirability bias, projection bias, and anchoring. By understanding these brain processes, you'll know what triggers cognitive biases, how to counteract their effects, how to avoid product mistakes, and learn to build better products. Learn why you, your co-workers, and customers make seemingly irrational decisions

Explore seven types of cognitive bias and learn the distinctions between them

Learn to predict the situations and environments that trigger cognitive biases

Discover the workarounds that reduce or overcome the effects of cognitive biases

Cindy Alvarez's career focuses on helping early- and mid-stage startups, as well as Fortune 500 companies become more customer-focused and experimental. Currently serving as Director of UserExperience and Product Design for Yammer (a Microsoft company), Cindy holds a BA in psychology fromHarvard and is author of the O'Reilly title Lean Customer Development: Building Products Your Customers Will Buy.

Introduction: What Are Cognitive Biases? 01m 22s What Is Hindsight Bias? (with exercise) 03m 49s What Is Cognitive Dissonance? 02m 33s What Is Confirmation Bias? 03m 48s What Is Choice-Supportive Bias? 03m 41s What Is Social Desirability Bias? 04m 35s What Is Projection Bias? 04m 28s What Is Anchoring? 05m 18s Resources for Understanding and Combatting Cognitive Bias 01m 43s

