Larger Cover Making Change Happen in the Enterprise Tactics to Help You Stop Doubting and Start Doing By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: February 2017 Run time: 54 minutes Enterprise companies are big and profitable for a reason: at some point, they found a formula that worked and executed on it. Problem is: what worked in the past isn’t going to keep working. This isn’t a course on figuring out what needs to change in your organization. You and your team know what needs to change. The hard part is how to make it happen! For the past 15 years, Cindy Alvarez has helped enterprise companies introduce new products, new processes, and new mindsets. Her advice: change is like an instrument—you need to practice every day. In this course, Cindy talks about the common problems that plague enterprise change and shares tactics that will help your team stop doubting and start doing. Learn to get buy-in, reduce risk, identify and set expectations, give updates, and share success

Master the tactics skilled leaders use to drive "planned change" and "rogue change"

Understand why and how you should analyze the change efforts that failed at your company

Explore change-making concepts like mirroring, scaffolding, and working backwards

Learn about the "pre-mortem" and how it's used to minimize the risks of change

Understand the psychology of change resistance and the value of change resisters

Introduction: Getting Change Done in the Enterprise 01m 22s Get Buy-In First, or Go Rogue? 04m 10s Learning from Your Organization's Past Failed Changes 03m 54s How Do I Get Buy-In? 05m 19s Making Sure That Your Enterprise Change Has a Clear Desired Outcome (with exercise) 06m 14s Identifying Assumptions, Resources, and Constraints (with exercise) 07m 10s Reducing Risk Through Pre-Mortem Discussions 03m 41s A New Way to Talk About Goals and Plans 10m 52s Helping Your Leadership Help You 06m 21s How to Build Upon Small Successes to Continue Change 05m 06s

Cindy Alvarez is the author of Lean Customer Development: Build Products Your Customers Will Buy. Her background spans psychology, interaction design, product management, research, and enterprise change management. After many years designing and building products in startups, Cindy now runs the research team for Yammer (a Microsoft company) and coaches other internal teams on Lean Startup tactics, customer interviewing, and change. She blogs at cindyalvarez.com and tweets as @cindyalvarez.