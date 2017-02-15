Bluetooth Low Energy with Android and Arduino

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) is one of the most exciting wireless technologies available today. Not only can BLE transmit almost as far as WiFi, but it also has built-in end-points and permissions, and comes with a basic encryption. With this practical guide, embedded and mobile engineers will learn how to program an Android phone and an Arduino 101 board with BLE to build a beacon and scanner, an echo server and client, and a remote-controlled device.

Because BLE is power-efficient enough to run for up to two years on a coin cell battery, it’s ideal for building wearable and embedded applications where traditional power grids are not available. You’ll learn how BLE works, how it sends and receives data, and what you need to do to handle the data.

If you’re familiar with Android and Arduino programming, this book will show you the basics for building an Internet of Things device.