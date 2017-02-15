Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) is one of the most exciting wireless technologies available today. Not only can BLE transmit almost as far as WiFi, but it also has built-in end-points and permissions, and comes with a basic encryption. With this practical guide, embedded and mobile engineers will learn how to program an Android phone and an Arduino 101 board with BLE to build a beacon and scanner, an echo server and client, and a remote-controlled device.
Because BLE is power-efficient enough to run for up to two years on a coin cell battery, it’s ideal for building wearable and embedded applications where traditional power grids are not available. You’ll learn how BLE works, how it sends and receives data, and what you need to do to handle the data.
If you’re familiar with Android and Arduino programming, this book will show you the basics for building an Internet of Things device.
Title:
Bluetooth Low Energy with Android and Arduino
By:
Tony Gaitatzis
Publisher:
O'Reilly Media
Formats:
Print
Print:
February 2017 (est.)
Pages:
400 (est.)
Print ISBN:
978-1-4919-7697-5
| ISBN 10:
1-4919-7697-7
Tony Gaitatzis
Tony Gaitatzis is passionate about tackling humanity's biggest challenges. He's started and run several companies in several countries, and focuses on branding, team building, and software development.
He has been featured in several cultural pieces in major media including Bloomberg, the Guardian, and GEO magazines. He holds provisional patents in biosensor technology and network security.