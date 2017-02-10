How to do Great Customer Interviews

You're working on a new product or project, or trying to overhaul an existing one. You've recognized that the best way to de-risk this endeavor is to learn about your customer— what problems they're trying to solve, their abilities and frustrations, and most importantly, how they'll make the decision to buy—or not buy— your future product. In this course, you'll learn how to prepare for and conduct your first highly effective customer interview, how to get people to talk freely, how to best take notes on what they say, and how to share what you've learned with your team.

Gain a deep understanding of why interviews are great tools for learning about customers

See why a background in research isn't necessary to do effective customer interviews

Understand the importance of creating a "hypothesis" before the interviews begin

Learn about ineffective questions, why they're harmful, and how to craft good ones

Discover the most important types of information you should capture in an interview

Learn the best techniques for presenting your findings to your colleagues

Cindy Alvarez transforms understanding the customer into a competitive advantage. Currently the Director of User Experience and Product Design for Yammer (a Microsoft company), she's worked over a decade in helping early- and mid-stage startups, as well as Fortune 500 companies make customer development an ingrained part of each company's culture and product development process. Cindy holds a BA in psychology from Harvard and is author of the O’Reilly title Lean Customer Development: Building Products Your Customers Will Buy.