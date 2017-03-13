Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Terraform: Up and Running Writing Infrastructure as Code By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Pages: 206 Terraform has emerged as a key player in the DevOps world for defining, launching, and managing infrastructure as code (IAC) across a variety of cloud and virtualization platforms, including AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure. This hands-on book is the fastest way to get up and running with Terraform. Gruntwork co-founder Yevgeniy (Jim) Brikman walks you through dozens of code examples that demonstrate how to use Terraform’s simple, declarative programming language to deploy and manage infrastructure with just a few commands. Whether you’re a novice developer, aspiring DevOps engineer, or veteran sysadmin, this book will take you from Terraform basics to running a full tech stack capable of supporting a massive amount of traffic and a large team of developers. Compare Terraform to other IAC tools, such as Chef, Puppet, Ansible, and Salt Stack

Use Terraform to deploy server clusters, load balancers, and databases

Learn how Terraform manages the state of your infrastructure and how it impacts file layout, isolation, and locking

Create reusable infrastructure with Terraform modules

Try out advanced Terraform syntax to implement loops, if-statements, and zero-downtime deployment

Use Terraform as a team, including best practices for writing, testing, and versioning Terraform code Chapter 1 Why Terraform The Rise of DevOps What Is Infrastructure as Code? Benefits of Infrastructure as Code How Terraform Works How Terraform Compares to Other Infrastructure as Code Tools Conclusion Chapter 2 Getting Started with Terraform Set Up Your AWS Account Install Terraform Deploy a Single Server Deploy a Single Web Server Deploy a Configurable Web Server Deploy a Cluster of Web Servers Deploy a Load Balancer Cleanup Conclusion Chapter 3 How to Manage Terraform State What Is Terraform State? Shared Storage for State Files Locking State Files Isolating State Files File Layout Read-Only State Conclusion Chapter 4 How to Create Reusable Infrastructure with Terraform Modules Module Basics Module Inputs Module Outputs Module Gotchas Module Versioning Conclusion Chapter 5 Terraform Tips and Tricks: Loops, If-Statements, Deployment, and Gotchas Loops If-Statements If-Else-Statements Zero-Downtime Deployment Terraform Gotchas Conclusion Chapter 6 How to Use Terraform as a Team Version Control Automated Tests Coding Guidelines Workflow Conclusion Appendix Recommended Reading Books Blogs Talks Newsletters Online Forums Title: Terraform: Up and Running By: Yevgeniy Brikman Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Ebook

