Writing Infrastructure as Code
Terraform: Up and Running
Writing Infrastructure as Code
By Yevgeniy Brikman
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Pages: 206

Terraform has emerged as a key player in the DevOps world for defining, launching, and managing infrastructure as code (IAC) across a variety of cloud and virtualization platforms, including AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure. This hands-on book is the fastest way to get up and running with Terraform.

Gruntwork co-founder Yevgeniy (Jim) Brikman walks you through dozens of code examples that demonstrate how to use Terraform’s simple, declarative programming language to deploy and manage infrastructure with just a few commands. Whether you’re a novice developer, aspiring DevOps engineer, or veteran sysadmin, this book will take you from Terraform basics to running a full tech stack capable of supporting a massive amount of traffic and a large team of developers.

  • Compare Terraform to other IAC tools, such as Chef, Puppet, Ansible, and Salt Stack
  • Use Terraform to deploy server clusters, load balancers, and databases
  • Learn how Terraform manages the state of your infrastructure and how it impacts file layout, isolation, and locking
  • Create reusable infrastructure with Terraform modules
  • Try out advanced Terraform syntax to implement loops, if-statements, and zero-downtime deployment
  • Use Terraform as a team, including best practices for writing, testing, and versioning Terraform code
Customer Reviews

Terraform: Up and Running
 
3/23/2017
 
5.0

Excellent book, concice but complete

By Alex

from Montreal, Qc

About Me DevOps/SRE

Verified Reviewer

Pros

  • Accurate
  • Concise
  • Easy to understand
  • Well-written

Cons

  • Tech still evolving fast

Best Uses

  • Expert
  • Intermediate
  • Novice

Comments about oreilly Terraform: Up and Running:

Very easy read with a thorough coverage of Terraform.

Not the author's fault, but 0.9 came out just weeks after the release and has a breaking change around remote state storage storage & retrieval. Documentation around this issue is very hard to come by at the moment.
So... I'm really hoping for a quick revision of this part of the book... *wink wink*

The book still covers everything else perfectly and I would totally recommend it.

Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

3/1/2017
 
5.0

"Up and Running" nails what this book covers

By Chad

from Minneapolis, MN

About Me Developer

Verified Reviewer

Pros

  • Accurate
  • Concise
  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples
  • Well-written

Cons

    Best Uses

    • Novice
    • Student

    Comments about oreilly Terraform: Up and Running:

    Includes a great introduction to the infrastructure as code (IAC) current landscape and distinction against configuration management tooling. Gives a thorough overview and detail around IAC way beyond Terraform syntax. The operational, team management, deployment pipeline, and Terraform shortcoming workaround aspects were excellent. Production ready instructions to get "Up and Running" with Terraform and IOC for your project.

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    2/23/2017
     
    5.0

    Outstanding

    By knaak

    from Toronto

    About Me Developer

    Verified Buyer

    Pros

    • Accurate
    • Concise
    • Easy to understand
    • Helpful examples
    • Well-written

    Cons

      Best Uses

      • Intermediate
      • Novice

      Comments about oreilly Terraform: Up and Running:

      I really enjoyed this book. By the time I finished about half of it, I was able to build out my infrastructure with Terraform and have fun doing it. I would strongly recommend this, and have strongly recommended it to my team.

      Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

      2/14/2017

      (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

       
      5.0

      Superb book

      By Jacob

      from Mountain View, CA

      About Me Developer, Sys Admin

      Pros

      • Accurate
      • Concise
      • Easy to understand
      • Helpful examples
      • Well-written

      Cons

        Best Uses

        • Expert
        • Intermediate

        Comments about oreilly Terraform: Up and Running:

        "Terraform: Up and Running" is a great book. After opening with a clear and thorough discussion of the "space" (configuration management, infrastructure as code, etc) the author reviews kick-the-tires basics and then spends the bulk of the book laying out clear workflows for cleanly getting things done with Terraform. The highlights for me were

        * Reusable/DRY Terraform with modules
        * Terraform for teams with remote state and locking
        * A recipe for zero downtime deploys

        I will echo a few caveats that the author makes in the preface:
        * The examples are focused on AWS, which happens to be the provider I work with day to day. I expect this to decrease the utility of the book to those who work more closely with GCP or Azure.
        * Terraform 0.9.X (unreleased as of 2/14) includes improvement to remote state which may simplify or change terragrunt (a workflow tool discussed in the book). As the author says, "Since Terraform is a relatively new tool... it is likely that some of the best practices will change and evolve over time."

        Terraform Up and Running will let you skip spending days reading (and scratching your head about) the Terraform mailing list, Github issues, and/or StackOverflow, and get right to infrastructure happiness. It is a great Terraform resource!

        Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

        (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

        2/2/2017

        (2 of 2 customers found this review helpful)

         
        5.0

        Just had to congratulate the author - exceptional book

        By TheSaultyMonk

        from Lisbon, Portugal

        About Me Consultant

        Verified Reviewer

        Pros

        • Accurate
        • Concise
        • Easy to understand
        • Helpful examples
        • Well-written

        Cons

          Best Uses

          • Intermediate
          • Novice
          • Student

          Comments about oreilly Terraform: Up and Running:

          I read a lot of technology books lately. Only very few have made me feel like coming here and provide an extremely positive review.

          I have come to appreciate terraform quite much.

          But this book goes beyond that. It is in my view a brilliant example of:

          - how to write a book with the perfect balance between theory and practice
          - perfect flow in the sequence of the chapters
          - incremental adding on top of previous chapters, introducing concepts at a perfect pace
          - clear as water contextual introductions to new subjects always followed by clear as water examples
          - very well thought through best practices in using terraform and IAS
          - writing exactly was is needed, not more, not less

          Insightful, precise, unambiguous, clear, pragmatic, and very timely.

          If you think terraform's tutorials are enough, I beg to differ. Though they are quite good, they are not even close as informative as this book.

          Congrats to the author for a job well done. I would even encourage him to write more stuff.

          Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

          (2 of 2 customers found this review helpful)

          11/18/2016

          (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

           
          5.0

          Great 0->60 guide

          By gevgev

          from Glendale, CA

          Verified Reviewer

          Comments about oreilly Terraform: Up and Running:

          Great examples, covering in deep not only just Terraform, but also necessary foundations of AWS Cloud management.

          Must read for anybody who wants to learn "how to" using Terraform, IAC, and AWS.

          Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

          (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

