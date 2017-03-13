Terraform: Up and Running

|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Pages: 206
Terraform has emerged as a key player in the DevOps world for defining, launching, and managing infrastructure as code (IAC) across a variety of cloud and virtualization platforms, including AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure. This hands-on book is the fastest way to get up and running with Terraform.
Gruntwork co-founder Yevgeniy (Jim) Brikman walks you through dozens of code examples that demonstrate how to use Terraform’s simple, declarative programming language to deploy and manage infrastructure with just a few commands. Whether you’re a novice developer, aspiring DevOps engineer, or veteran sysadmin, this book will take you from Terraform basics to running a full tech stack capable of supporting a massive amount of traffic and a large team of developers.
- Compare Terraform to other IAC tools, such as Chef, Puppet, Ansible, and Salt Stack
- Use Terraform to deploy server clusters, load balancers, and databases
- Learn how Terraform manages the state of your infrastructure and how it impacts file layout, isolation, and locking
- Create reusable infrastructure with Terraform modules
- Try out advanced Terraform syntax to implement loops, if-statements, and zero-downtime deployment
- Use Terraform as a team, including best practices for writing, testing, and versioning Terraform code
Chapter 1Why Terraform
The Rise of DevOps
What Is Infrastructure as Code?
Benefits of Infrastructure as Code
How Terraform Works
How Terraform Compares to Other Infrastructure as Code Tools
Conclusion
Chapter 2Getting Started with Terraform
Set Up Your AWS Account
Install Terraform
Deploy a Single Server
Deploy a Single Web Server
Deploy a Configurable Web Server
Deploy a Cluster of Web Servers
Deploy a Load Balancer
Cleanup
Conclusion
Chapter 3How to Manage Terraform State
What Is Terraform State?
Shared Storage for State Files
Locking State Files
Isolating State Files
File Layout
Read-Only State
Conclusion
Chapter 4How to Create Reusable Infrastructure with Terraform Modules
Module Basics
Module Inputs
Module Outputs
Module Gotchas
Module Versioning
Conclusion
Chapter 5Terraform Tips and Tricks: Loops, If-Statements, Deployment, and Gotchas
Loops
If-Statements
If-Else-Statements
Zero-Downtime Deployment
Terraform Gotchas
Conclusion
Chapter 6How to Use Terraform as a Team
Version Control
Automated Tests
Coding Guidelines
Workflow
Conclusion
Appendix Recommended Reading
Books
Blogs
Talks
Newsletters
Online Forums
Yevgeniy Brikman
Yevgeniy (Jim) Brikman loves programming, writing, speaking, traveling, and lifting heavy things. He is the co-founder of Gruntwork, a company that helps startups get up and running on AWS with DevOps best practices and world-class infrastructure. He's also the author of "Hello, Startup: A Programmer's Guide to Building Products, Technologies, and Teams," a book published by O'Reilly Media that has a 4.9/5.0 rating on Amazon and 4.5/5.0 rating on GoodReads. Previously, he worked as a software engineer at LinkedIn, TripAdvisor, Cisco Systems, and Thomson Financial and got his BS and Masters at Cornell University. For more info, check out ybrikman.com.
View Yevgeniy Brikman's full profile page.
Colophon
The animal on the cover of Terraform: Up and Running is the flying dragon lizard(Draco volans), a small reptile so named for its ability to glide using winglike flaps ofskin known as patagia. The patagia are brightly colored and allow the animal to glidefor up to eight meters. The flying dragon lizard is commonly found in many SoutheastAsian countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, andSingapore.Flying dragon lizards feed on insects and can grow to over 20 centimeters in length.They live primarily in forested regions, gliding from tree to tree to find prey andavoid predators. Females descend from the trees only to lay their eggs in hidden holesin the ground. The males are highly territorial and will chase rivals from tree to tree.Although once thought to be poisonous, the flying dragon lizard are of no danger tohumans and are sometimes kept as pets. They are not currently threatened or endangered.
Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Colophon
Customer Reviews
3/23/2017
5.0
Excellent book, concice but complete
3/1/2017
5.0
"Up and Running" nails what this book covers
By Chad
from Minneapolis, MN
2/14/2017
By Jacob
from Mountain View, CA
2/2/2017
5.0
Just had to congratulate the author - exceptional book
By TheSaultyMonk
from Lisbon, Portugal
11/18/2016
By gevgev
from Glendale, CA
