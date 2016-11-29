Search Inside and Read Larger Cover macOS Sierra: The Missing Manual The book that should have been in the box By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: November 2016 Pages: 880 With Sierra, Apple brings never-before-seen features to macOS—like Siri voice control, file sharing across all your iOS devices, picture-in-picture mode for iTunes and Safari, and AI photo search. Once again, David Pogue brings his humor and expertise to the #1 bestselling Mac book. Whether you’re a developer or a home-user, this guide offers a wealth of detail on Apple’s OS X 10.12 operating system, this new edition covers everything Sierra has to offer. Perfect for newcomers. Get crystal-clear, jargon-free introduction to the Dock, the macOS folder structure, Safari, Mail, and iCloud.

Go in-depth. Learn how to use key new features such as Optimized Storage, the Universal Clipboard, Siri for Mac, and iCloud Drive Sync.

Get the full story. David Pogue doesn't stop at telling you how to use macOS features. He wants you to know why to use them—and how to avoid common pitfalls.

Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-7723-1 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-7723-X Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-7719-4 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-7719-1 Early Release Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-7743-9 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-7743-4 David Pogue David Pogue is the founder of Yahoo Tech, having been groomed for the position by 13 years as the personal-technology columnist for the New York Times. He's also a monthly columnist for Scientific American and host of science shows on PBS's "NOVA." He's been a correspondent for "CBS Sunday Morning" since 2002.



With over 3 million books in print, David is one of the world’s bestselling how-to authors. He wrote or co-wrote seven books in the “for Dummies” series (including Macs, Magic, Opera, and Classical Music); in 1999, he launched his own series of complete, funny computer books called the Missing Manual series, which now includes 120 titles.



David graduated summa cum laude from Yale in 1985, with distinction in Music, and he spent ten years conducting and arranging Broadway musicals in New York. He’s won two Emmy awards, two Webby awards, a Loeb award for journalism, and an honorary doctorate in music. View David Pogue's full profile page. Product Details About the Author Recommended for You Related Content Customer Reviews