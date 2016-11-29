Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
The book that should have been in the box
Larger Cover
macOS Sierra: The Missing Manual
The book that should have been in the box
By David Pogue
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: November 2016
Pages: 880

With Sierra, Apple brings never-before-seen features to macOS—like Siri voice control, file sharing across all your iOS devices, picture-in-picture mode for iTunes and Safari, and AI photo search. Once again, David Pogue brings his humor and expertise to the #1 bestselling Mac book.

Whether you’re a developer or a home-user, this guide offers a wealth of detail on Apple’s OS X 10.12 operating system, this new edition covers everything Sierra has to offer.

  • Perfect for newcomers. Get crystal-clear, jargon-free introduction to the Dock, the macOS folder structure, Safari, Mail, and iCloud.

  • Go in-depth. Learn how to use key new features such as Optimized Storage, the Universal Clipboard, Siri for Mac, and iCloud Drive Sync.

  • Get the full story. David Pogue doesn't stop at telling you how to use macOS features. He wants you to know why to use them—and how to avoid common pitfalls.
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Related Content
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Ebook:  $29.99
Formats:  DAISY, ePub, Mobi, PDF
Print & Ebook:  $38.49
Print:  $34.99
Safari Books Online - Read now >
 