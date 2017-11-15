Learning Perl 6
Keeping the Easy, Hard, and Impossible Within Reach
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Pages: 350
If you’re just getting started with Perl 6, this is the book you want, whether you’re a programmer, system administrator, or web hacker. Perl 6 isn’t just another version of the language—it’s a modern reinvention of Perl, suitable for almost any task on almost any platform, from short fixes to complete web applications.
Written by one of the most highly recognized leaders in the Perl community, this book is the most sophisticated introduction to this new language. You’ll learn key language details as well as some advanced topics. Other books may teach you to program in Perl, but this book will turn you into a Perl programmer.