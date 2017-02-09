The Business of Deep Learning

Business executives and entrepreneurs keen on cutting through the hype surrounding deep learning will benefit from this course detailing how top players across a variety of industries deploy deep learning for real world purposes and real world revenues.



Concrete examples provide practical guidance on strategy, business models, implementation considerations, privacy and ethics, and evolving trends related to Big Data, data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and more. With the information included in this course, the strategic decision maker will be able to connect deep learning with their particular industry and business.

Understand the core concepts of deep learning and the types of problems it solves

Master the distinctions between machine learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence

See how successful businesses practically apply deep learning across a variety of industries

Explore deep learning business models, approaches, and revenue streams

Participate in exercises that identify how deep learning applies to your business

Matt Coatney is a data scientist, TEDx speaker, entrepreneur, business advisor, and author who has championed the fields of machine learning and AI for more than 20 years. Matt works as the VP of Services for Exaptive, where he focuses on bringing advanced technologies to market in the fields of AI and analytics. He holds an MS in Computer Science from Ohio State University.