Larger Cover Introduction to Deep Learning Models With TensorFlow Learn How to Work With TensorFlow to Create and Run a TensorFlow Graph, and Build a Deep Learning Model By Lucas Adams Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2017 Run time: 32 minutes TensorFlow is by far the most popular deep learning software package available today. This training covers all of the essentials of TensorFlow; and provides you with hands-on experience building a deep learning model using the TensorFlow library. Every line of code written during the course is analyzed to help you understand what can be a complicated process.



The lessons look at the key mathematical foundations of deep learning models, giving you insight into what makes these techniques work. Created for software engineers and budding data scientists, the course requires basic familiarity with Python programming; as well as statistics concepts such as linear and logistic regression, machine learning concepts like classification, and linear algebra. Jupyter Notebook is used to write and run code. Learn how to set up TensorFlow on your machine

Master the ability to build a deep learning model that solves true-to-life problems

Understand how to create and run a TensorFlow graph

Understand the benefits of deep learning compared to traditional machine learning and when it should be used

Become familiar with the "gotchas" of the TensorFlow library

Learn how to debug programs when things go wrong Lucas Adams is a senior level machine learning engineer at Jet.com, where he deploys TensorFlow for computer vision and natural language processing systems. A user and contributor to TensorFlow since its release in November 2015, Lucas holds a degree in Applied Mathematics from Brown University. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Introduction Welcome To The Course 00m 57s About The Author 00m 48s Introduction To Deep Learning With Tensorflow Installation And Setup 03m 17s Data Types And The Tensorflow Graph Part 1 05m 39s Data Types And The Tensorflow Graph Part 2 06m 04s Loss Functions And Training Part 1 10m 50s Loss Functions And Training Part 2 04m 20s Conclusion Wrap Up 00m 28s Title: Introduction to Deep Learning Models With TensorFlow By: Lucas Adams Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

