Larger Cover
Learning VMware vRealize Operations Manager
By Christopher Slater, Scott Norris
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: October 2016
Run time: 3 hours 6 minutes

Increase your productivity and efficiency with the vRealize Operations Manager

About This Video

  • Get equipped to manage vRealize Operations with this practical guide
  • Work with badges to manage your vSphere and non vSphere environment
  • Learn to use and configure vRealize Operations for your environment

In Detail

vRealize Operations Manager is used to analyze and process data from different sources into a single repository, thus allowing you to understand every layer of your environment.

This course will start off by diving into the basics of how to read and manage vRealize Operations, from understanding the layout of the UI, granting people access, bring data into vRealize Operations with solutions and understanding the badge system. This introduction to the basics will build a solid foundation on which we will further build with later modules.It will move beyond the standard product documentation and explain both why and how vRealize Operations should be deployed, configured, and used in your environment. The targeted version of this course is 6.3.x, but it is backward-compatible down to version 6.0.

This course will help you gain a deep understanding of vRealize Operations and will teach you how to best apply the product to everyday operations management use cases.

Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
