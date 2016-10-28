Learning VMware vRealize Operations Manager

Increase your productivity and efficiency with the vRealize Operations Manager
About This Video
Get equipped to manage vRealize Operations with this practical guide
Work with badges to manage your vSphere and non vSphere environment
Learn to use and configure vRealize Operations for your environment
In Detail
vRealize Operations Manager is used to analyze and process data from different sources into a single repository, thus allowing you to understand every layer of your environment.
This course will start off by diving into the basics of how to read and manage vRealize Operations, from understanding the layout of the UI, granting people access, bring data into vRealize Operations with solutions and understanding the badge system. This introduction to the basics will build a solid foundation on which we will further build with later modules.It will move beyond the standard product documentation and explain both why and how vRealize Operations should be deployed, configured, and used in your environment. The targeted version of this course is 6.3.x, but it is backward-compatible down to version 6.0.
This course will help you gain a deep understanding of vRealize Operations and will teach you how to best apply the product to everyday operations management use cases.
Chris Slater is a Senior Solutions Architect working for VMware as part of the Professional Services Organisation (PSO). He specializes in SDDC technologies and methodologies such as vSphere, vRealize Operations Manager, and Infrastructure and Platform as a Service (IaaS/PaaS) through vRealize Automation.
Chris is a VMware Certified Design Expert (VCDX-DV #102) and received a Bachelor of IT from the Australian National University. His primary customer base is the Australian Federal Government that has allowed him to work in some of the largest vSphere environments in Australia.Chris is in his early 30’s and it grateful for the support from his wife Nicola and three children Sophia, Daniel and Joel. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming and watching Hobbit and Frozen (for the 100th time) with his kids. Chris can be followed on twitter @cslater27.
Scott Norris
Scott Norris is currently a Senior Consultant in VMware's Professional Services Organization (PSO). He specializes in multiple VMware technologies, such as ESXi, vCenter, vRA 6 and 7, vCD, vCOps (vROps ), vRO, SRM, and Application Services. He is a VMware Certified Design Expert (VCDX -DCA and VCDX-CMA #201).
For the last 8 years, Scott has worked exclusively on VMware products and technologies, supporting small environments from a single server, to large federal government environments with hundreds of hosts.
He is a 34-year-old father of two and has been an IT professional for 12 years minus a small hiatus in which he fought and won the battle against non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Outside of work, Scott enjoys messing around in his test lab, playing with his children, or kicking back playing the Xbox.Scott is the Author of Mastering vRealize Operations Manager and runs a popular blog focused on the vRealize Suite at www.virtualiseme.net.au. He can be followed on Twitter at @auScottNorris.