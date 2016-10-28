Node.js Projects

A project based practical guide to create dynamic server-side applications

About This Video

Explore the latest features of Node.js 6.x by creating dynamic server-side applications. [*]Create three- four complete projects from scratch by implementing various Node.js features.

Create real-time data-driven server side applications on your own.

In Detail

Node.js is the most popular framework to create server-side applications with, be it web, desktop, or mobile. Covering a wide variety of applications from simple to complex responsive ones, this course will show you how you can create applications from scratch using Node.js 6.X.

While building these applications, we’ll employ several other frameworks and you’ll get a solid understanding of how to integrate and use other frameworks in tandem with Node.JS 6.X. You’ll create a data intensive application with MongoDB, use AngularJS to create a front-end application, and utilize Bootstrap to create a truly responsive web app. We will also show you how to use socket frameworks with your Node.js applications.