Node.js Projects

Fernando Monteiro is a full-stack engineer, speaker, and open source contributor. He has built and made some of his personal projects open source, such as Responsive Boilerplate, Frontend Boilerplate, Angm-Generator, and TrelloMetrics, written in AngularJS, Node.js, Less, and SASS.
With around 16 years of experience in information technology, his current focus is on web and mobile JavaScript applications. He has a strong understanding and experience with all phases of the software engineering life cycle, including source control, design, build/release, and automated testing.
He has worked as a manager of e-commerce, and a UX designer for various companies and products, including mobile applications.
When not programming, Fernando enjoys riding Harley Davidson bikes, making his ownbeer, and watching movies with his family.
You can find him on LinkedIn at https://br.linkedin.com/in/fernando-monteiro-9881b28/en.