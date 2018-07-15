See how Facebook, Airbnb, Target, and IBM did it. Introducing O'Reilly case studies, a new way to learn, only on Safari. Learn more
Build Intelligent Language Applications Using Deep Learning
Natural Language Processing with PyTorch
Build Intelligent Language Applications Using Deep Learning
By Delip Rao, Goku Mohandas
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: July 2018 (est.)
Pages: 250

Natural language processing (NLP) provides unbounded opportunities for solving interesting problems in artificial intelligence, especially with the availability of flexible deep learning frameworks. With this practical book, developers and data scientists will learn how to implement recently discovered NLP techniques with the open source software library TensorFlow.

After providing you with a solid grounding in TensorFlow, you’ll learn deep learning algorithms for building applications involving semantic representation of texts via embeddings, sequence modeling using RNNs, LSTMs, and GRUs, and sequence-to-sequence modeling for applications such as Question Answering, Summarization, and Machine Translation.

If you have some background in machine learning, this book will help you explore the intersection of NLP and practical aspects of deep learning.

