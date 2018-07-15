Larger Cover Natural Language Processing with PyTorch Build Intelligent Language Applications Using Deep Learning By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: July 2018 (est.) Pages: 250 Natural language processing (NLP) provides unbounded opportunities for solving interesting problems in artificial intelligence, especially with the availability of flexible deep learning frameworks. With this practical book, developers and data scientists will learn how to implement recently discovered NLP techniques with the open source software library TensorFlow. After providing you with a solid grounding in TensorFlow, you’ll learn deep learning algorithms for building applications involving semantic representation of texts via embeddings, sequence modeling using RNNs, LSTMs, and GRUs, and sequence-to-sequence modeling for applications such as Question Answering, Summarization, and Machine Translation. If you have some background in machine learning, this book will help you explore the intersection of NLP and practical aspects of deep learning. Title: Natural Language Processing with PyTorch By: Delip Rao, Goku Mohandas Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Delip Rao

Delip Rao is a machine learning and natural language processing researcher focused on building AI solutions for consumers and businesses. He has worked on NLP and ML research problems involving semi-supervised learning, graph-based ranking, sequence learning, distributed machine learning, and more, and has published several highly cited papers in these areas.



Delip worked as a Research Scientist at Amazon focusing on machine learning and natural language understanding for Amazon Echo, and at Twitter, where he worked on a variety of problems including anomaly detection, spam, content discovery, user modeling, and engagement prediction. He is currently building Joostware, an AI research consulting group, in San Francisco. He frequently blogs on natural language processing and deep learning at deliprao.com.

Goku Mohandas

Goku Mohandas is an artificial intelligence (AI) researcher in Silicon Valley with a focus on using deep learning for natural language tasks. His interests include research on AI for intelligent search and question answering augmented by attentional and memory-based interfaces. He also strongly believes in the democratization of AI with a focus on interpretability and transparency. Previous work includes working on the intersection of AI and biotechnology at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.