Larger Cover Introduction to TensorFlow-Slim Complex TensorFlow Model Building and Training Made Easy By Marvin Bertin Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Run time: 1 hour 42 minutes TensorFlow-Slim (TF-Slim) is a TensorFlow wrapper library that allows you to build and train complex TensorFlow models in an easy, intuitive way by eliminating the boilerplate code that plagues many deep learning algorithms. This course teaches you how to use TF-Slim and is intended for learners with some previous experience working with TensorFlow.



To get the most out of this training, learners should be familiar with the core concepts of data science theory (train/test splits, overfitting and underfitting, bias-variance tradeoffs, etc.), and deep learning theory (backpropogation, weight parameter tensors, neural network layers, objective and loss functions, and optimization via stochastic descent). Learn to build readable and maintainable deep learning models using the TF-Slim API

Master TF-Slim's wrapper functions for variable creation and manipulation

Be able to rapidly experiment with loss functions, optimizers, and regularizers

Learn to implement routings for model training, evaluation, and hyper-parameter tuning

Understand how to fine-tune a pre-trained model

Learn how to take a model trained on a specific task and use it for another task

Discover how to build and train a feedforward neural network

Marvin Bertin is a data scientist with Driver, a San Francisco based treatment access platform for cancer patients. Before that, he worked as a deep learning researcher for the AI company Skymind. Marvin holds degrees in Data Science and Mechanical Engineering, has authored a number of courses on deep learning, and is a speaker at machine learning and deep learning conferences. Marvin Bertin is a data scientist with Driver, a San Francisco based treatment access platform for cancer patients. Before that, he worked as a deep learning researcher for the AI company Skymind. Marvin holds degrees in Data Science and Mechanical Engineering, has authored a number of courses on deep learning, and is a speaker at machine learning and deep learning conferences. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Introduction Welcome To The Course 04m 57s About The Author 02m 02s How To Access Your Working Files 01m 15s TensorFlow-Slim Wrapper Functions Variables In TensorFlow-Slim 12m 35s Layers In TensorFlow-Slim: Part - 1 09m 28s Layers In TensorFlow-Slim: Part - 2 04m 44s Scopes In TensorFlow-Slim: Part - 1 13m 54s Scopes In TensorFlow-Slim: Part - 2 06m 59s Defining Deep Neural Network Models Multilayer Feedforward Neural Network In TensorFlow-Slim: Part - 1 06m 08s Multilayer Feedforward Neural Network In TensorFlow-Slim: Part - 2 05m 27s Download And Visualize The Flower Dataset With TensorFlow-Slim 05m 46s Deep Convolutional Neural Network With TensorFlow-Slim 07m 12s Download And Explore The DBpedia Dataset 04m 07s Text Convolutional Neural Network With TensorFlow-Slim 15m 13s Conclusion Wrap Up And Thank You 02m 30s

