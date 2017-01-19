Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Learning TensorFlow


By Tom Hope, Yehezkel S. Resheff, Itay Lieder
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: January 2017
Pages: 250

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You’ll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.

TensorFlow is currently the leading open-source software for deep learning, used by a rapidly growing number of practitioners working on computer vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP), speech recognition, and general predictive analytics. This book is an end-to-end guide to TensorFlow designed for data scientists, engineers, students and researchers.

With this book you will learn how to:

  • Get up and running with TensorFlow, rapidly and painlessly
  • Build and train popular deep learning models for computer vision and NLP
  • Apply your advanced understanding of the TensorFlow framework to build and adapt models for your specific needs
  • Train models at scale, and deploy TensorFlow in a production setting
