Books & Videos

Table of Contents

  1. Preface

  2. Chapter 1 Introduction

  3. Chapter 2 Go with the Flow: Up and running with TensorFlow

  4. Chapter 3 Understanding TensorFlow Basics

  5. Chapter 4 Convolutional Neural Networks

  6. Chapter 5 Working with Text and Sequences + TensorBoard visualization

  7. Chapter 6 TF Abstractions and Simplification

  8. Chapter 7 Queues, Threads, and Reading Data

  9. Chapter 8 Distributed TensorFlow

  10. Chapter 9 Serving Models

  11. Chapter 10 Miscellaneous