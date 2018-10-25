R Graphics Cookbook, 2nd Edition
Practical Recipes for Visualizing Data
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: November 2018
Pages: 444
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
This O’Reilly cookbook provides more than 150 recipes to help scientists, engineers, programmers, and data analysts generate high-quality graphs quickly—without having to comb through all the details of R’s graphing systems. Each recipe tackles a specific problem with a solution you can apply to your own project and includes a discussion of how and why the recipe works.
Most of the recipes in this second edition use the updated version of the ggplot2 package, a powerful and flexible way to make graphs in R. You’ll also find expanded content about the visual design of graphics. If you have at least a basic understanding of the R language, you’re ready to get started with this easy-to-use reference.
- Use R’s default graphics for quick exploration of data
- Create a variety of bar graphs, line graphs, and scatter plots
- Summarize data distributions with histograms, density curves, box plots, and more
- Provide annotations to help viewers interpret data
- Control the overall appearance of graphics
- Explore options for using colors in plots
- Create network graphs, heat maps, and 3D scatter plots
- Get your data into shape using packages from the tidyverse