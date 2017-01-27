Larger Cover iPhone: The Missing Manual, 10th Edition The book that should have been in the box By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: January 2017 (est.) Pages: 640 iOS 10 for the iPhone includes a host of exciting new features—including an all-new Messages app, updates to Maps, Search, 3D Touch, and widgets. And the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus have new, more advanced cameras, and you can do more with Siri and third-party apps than ever before. What’s the best way to learn all of these features? iPhone: The Missing Manual is a funny, gorgeously illustrated guide to the tips, shortcuts, and workarounds that will turn you, too, into an iPhone master. This easy-to-use book will help you accomplish everything from web browsing to watching videos so you can get the most out of your iPhone. Written by Missing Manual series creator and former New York Times columnist David Pogue, this updated guide shows you everything you need to know about the new features and user interface of iOS 10 for the iPhone. Title: iPhone: The Missing Manual, 10th Edition By: David Pogue Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Safari Books Online Print: Pages: 640 (est.) Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-7924-2 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-7924-0 David Pogue David Pogue is the founder of Yahoo Tech, having been groomed for the position by 13 years as the personal-technology columnist for the New York Times. He’s also a monthly columnist for Scientific American and host of science shows on PBS’s “NOVA.” He’s been a correspondent for “CBS Sunday Morning” since 2002.



With over 3 million books in print, David is one of the world’s bestselling how-to authors. He wrote or co-wrote seven books in the “for Dummies” series (including Macs, Magic, Opera, and Classical Music); in 1999, he launched his own series of complete, funny computer books called the Missing Manual series, which now includes 120 titles.



David graduated summa cum laude from Yale in 1985, with distinction in Music, and he spent ten years conducting and arranging Broadway musicals in New York. He’s won two Emmy awards, two Webby awards, a Loeb award for journalism, and an honorary doctorate in music. View David Pogue's full profile page. Product Details About the Author Recommended for You Customer Reviews