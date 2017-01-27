Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
The book that should have been in the box
iPhone: The Missing Manual, 10th Edition
The book that should have been in the box
By David Pogue
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: January 2017 (est.)
Pages: 640

iOS 10 for the iPhone includes a host of exciting new features—including an all-new Messages app, updates to Maps, Search, 3D Touch, and widgets. And the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus have new, more advanced cameras, and you can do more with Siri and third-party apps than ever before.

What’s the best way to learn all of these features? iPhone: The Missing Manual is a funny, gorgeously illustrated guide to the tips, shortcuts, and workarounds that will turn you, too, into an iPhone master. This easy-to-use book will help you accomplish everything from web browsing to watching videos so you can get the most out of your iPhone.

Written by Missing Manual series creator and former New York Times columnist David Pogue, this updated guide shows you everything you need to know about the new features and user interface of iOS 10 for the iPhone.

