SQL in a Nutshell, 4th Edition
A Desktop Quick Reference Guide
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Pages: 600
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
Elegant and descriptive, SQL has long been the essential language for relational databases, but it’s a complex language to learn and use. Ideal for experienced programmers, analysts, and database administrators, this comprehensive reference guide clearly documents every SQL command and reference with practical examples that illustrate important concepts and uses. It's a wealth of information packed into a succinct, comprehensive, and easy-to-use format.
The updated fourth edition of SQL in a Nutshell explains how to implement SQL in leading commercial and open source database products, such as Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, and MySQL.