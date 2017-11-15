Jenkins 2: Up and Running
Evolve Your Deployment Pipeline for Next Generation Automation
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Pages: 500
Over the past decade, Jenkins has served as the definitive tool for creating continuous delivery pipelines. Now, Jenkins 2 takes this open source automation server to a new level. This practical guide shows you how the latest features enable you to define pipelines-as-code, make pipelines restartable and recoverable, and add automatic processing for GitHub branches and organizations. You’ll also learn Jenkins’ improved support for containerization through Docker.
If you’re familiar with Jenkins, and want to take advantage of the new technologies to transform your legacy pipelines, this book covers recent advances in this hugely popular open-source tool. You’ll also learn new Jenkins features on the way, including declarative pipelines and the Blue Ocean interface.