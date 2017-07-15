Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Building Cloud Native Applications
Larger Cover
Kubernetes Cookbook
Building Cloud Native Applications
By Sébastien Goasguen
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: July 2017 (est.)
Pages: 150

Kubernetes is becoming the de-facto standard for container orchestration and distributed applications management across a microservices framework. With this practical cookbook, you’ll learn hands-on recipes for automating the deployment, scaling, and operations of application containers across clusters of hosts.

The book's easy-lookup problem-solution-discussion format helps you find the detailed answers you need—quickly. Kubernetes lets you deploy your applications quickly and predictably, so you can efficiently respond to customer demand. This cookbook, ideal for developers and system administers alike, provides the essential knowledge you need to get there.

You’ll find recipes for:

  • Kubernetes installation
  • Kubernetes API, API groups
  • Application primitives
  • Monitoring
  • Troubleshooting
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Ebook:  $33.99
 (est.)
Pre-Order  Print:  $39.99
July 2017 (est.)
 