Kubernetes Cookbook

Kubernetes is becoming the de-facto standard for container orchestration and distributed applications management across a microservices framework. With this practical cookbook, you’ll learn hands-on recipes for automating the deployment, scaling, and operations of application containers across clusters of hosts.
The book's easy-lookup problem-solution-discussion format helps you find the detailed answers you need—quickly. Kubernetes lets you deploy your applications quickly and predictably, so you can efficiently respond to customer demand. This cookbook, ideal for developers and system administers alike, provides the essential knowledge you need to get there.
Sebastien Goasguen is a twenty year open source veteran. A member of the Apache Software Foundation, he worked on Apache CloudStack and Libcloud for several years before diving into the container world. He is the founder of Skippbox, a Kubernetes startup that develops open source tools for Kubernetes users. An avid blogger he enjoys spreading the word about new cutting edge technologies and also trains developers and sysadmins on all things Docker and Kubernetes. Sebastien is the author of the O’Reilly Docker Cookbook and 60 Recipes for Apache CloudStack.