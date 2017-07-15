Kubernetes Cookbook

Kubernetes is becoming the de-facto standard for container orchestration and distributed applications management across a microservices framework. With this practical cookbook, you’ll learn hands-on recipes for automating the deployment, scaling, and operations of application containers across clusters of hosts.

The book's easy-lookup problem-solution-discussion format helps you find the detailed answers you need—quickly. Kubernetes lets you deploy your applications quickly and predictably, so you can efficiently respond to customer demand. This cookbook, ideal for developers and system administers alike, provides the essential knowledge you need to get there.

You’ll find recipes for: