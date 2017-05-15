Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Automating Configuration Management and Deployment the Easy Way
Ansible: Up and Running, 2nd Edition
By Lorin Hochstein, Rene Moser
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: May 2017 (est.)
Pages: 350

Among the many configuration management tools available, Ansible has some distinct advantages—it’s minimal in nature, you don’t need to install anything on your nodes, and it has an easy learning curve. With this updated second edition, you’ll learn how to be productive with this tool quickly, whether you’re a developer deploying code to production or a system administrator looking for a better automation solution.

Authors Lorin Hochstein and René Moser show you how to write playbooks (Ansible’s configuration management scripts), manage remote servers, and explore the tool’s real power: built-in declarative modules. You’ll discover that Ansible has the functionality you need—and the simplicity you desire.

  • Understand how Ansible differs from other configuration management systems
  • Use the YAML file format to write your own playbooks
  • Work with a complete example to deploy a non-trivial application
  • Deploy applications to Amazon EC2 and other cloud platforms
  • Create Docker images and deploy Docker containers with Ansible
