Prototyping with Raspberry Pi & Processing

Explore the unique possibilities offered by writing code in Processing that runs on the Raspberry Pi. This practical guide introduces you to the Raspberry Pi and similar Linux-powered microcomputers by showing how familiar operations, typically requiring both a desktop or laptop computer and a separate board such as Arduino, can be accomplished on this platform.

You’ll learn how to use Processing in combination with the Raspberry Pi to write software programs that combine graphical output with functionality from a wide range of user-contributed libraries. This book also shows you how to prototype a networked physical object, explore the Pi as a physical computing platform, and develop interactive systems and displays. It’s ideal for product designers, educators, engineers, programmers, and artists.