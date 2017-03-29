Larger Cover Why You Need A Data Strategy Using Your Data to Drive Business Value By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Run time: 27 minutes Can you clearly articulate the business impact of the dollars you spend on data and data technology? Who "owns" data strategy in your organization? Does your approach to data consider all the data available to your business? If you're not rock solid certain on the best answers to these questions, you need a modern data strategy. This video details what modern data strategies are and why successful businesses create them. Explore the power in truly knowing the business impacts of your data and technology investments

Understand why you must shift your focus from the operational aspects of data to data outcomes

Learn why all top business team members–and not just techies–should form your data strategy
Why Have a Data Strategy? 04m 56s Data Maturity 06m 01s What Is a Data Strategy? 09m 55s Strategic Imperatives and Business Objectives 06m 20s
Title: Why You Need A Data Strategy By: John Akred , Edd Wilder-James , Scott Kurth Publisher: O'Reilly Media Run time: 27 minutes

John Akred John Akred wants to start a revolution in data science. He believes so strongly in the new opportunities created by digitization to drive value for business with data that he cofounded a company, Silicon Valley Data Science, to lead the way in doing just that. John is dedicated to helping organizations become more data-driven. With over 15 years of experience in advanced analytical applications and architecture, John's deep expertise and dynamic engineering leadership make him a highly in-demand speaker and consultant. Whether or not you already see yourself as a revolutionary or rabble-rouser, his infectious passion and business acuity will give you a taste for disruption with a solid grounding in how to successfully lead the way to the future. Edd Wilder-James Edd Wilder-James is a respected voice in the worlds of data, open source, and the web. He was a founding chair of O'Reilly's Strata + Hadoop World conference, the central industry event for big data and data science. The founding Editor of the Big Data Journal, he has also written regularly for Forbes, the IBM Data Magazine, and O'Reilly Radar. Bringing together deep technical know-how with market understanding, Edd has both the breadth and depth to make sense of information technology and its trajectory. He has deep roots in open source software, as a contributor, speaker, and author, and served as program chair for the O'Reilly Open Source Convention (OSCON) conference for half a decade. Scott Kurth Scott Kurth is an expert in defining data strategies and architectures that enable differentiated business growth. With over 20 years of experience advising clients on the impact of technological change, he typically works with CIOs, CTOs, and heads of business. His background in architecture and engineering allows him to combine deep technical knowledge with a broad perspective, which he focuses on creating business value. Prior to Silicon Valley Data Science, Scott was Director of the Data Insights R&D practice within Accenture Technology Labs, where he was responsible for tracking emerging data technologies, analyzing their transformational potential, and using it to influence technology strategy for both Accenture and its clients.