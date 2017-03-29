Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Using Your Data to Drive Business Value
Why You Need A Data Strategy
Why You Need A Data Strategy
By John Akred, Edd Wilder-James, Scott Kurth
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Run time: 27 minutes

Can you clearly articulate the business impact of the dollars you spend on data and data technology? Who "owns" data strategy in your organization? Does your approach to data consider all the data available to your business? If you're not rock solid certain on the best answers to these questions, you need a modern data strategy. This video details what modern data strategies are and why successful businesses create them.

  • Explore the power in truly knowing the business impacts of your data and technology investments
  • Understand why you must shift your focus from the operational aspects of data to data outcomes
  • Learn why all top business team members–and not just techies–should form your data strategy
