Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Larger Cover
Learning Path: Steering Agile Architecture Fundamentals
By Tudor Gîrba
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017
Run time: 1 hour 23 minutes

How can you steer architecture towards a cohesive result in projects developed using Agile methodology? This Learning Path answers that question and others, as it introduces the concept of steering Agile architecture.

Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Video:  $29.99
(Streaming, Downloadable)
This item is not available.
 