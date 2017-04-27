Larger Cover Learning Path: Growing Agile Architecture by Empowering Teams By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2017 Run time: 53 minutes In this practical Learning Path, we'll detail the process of dealing with architectural constraints through a daily assessment process, and look at the skills and techniques required. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Growing Agile Architecture by Empowering Teams Growing Architecture in an Agile Environment: Context and Outlook 00m 47s Beyond Technical Debt 09m 08s Dealing with Technical Tasks using an Agile Architecture Practice 09m 36s The Daily Assessment Process for Guiding Agile Architecture 17m 59s The Stakeholder and The Facilitator Roles for Steering Agile Architecture 13m 25s Growing Architecture in an Agile Environment: A Summary 02m 40s Title: Learning Path: Growing Agile Architecture by Empowering Teams By: Tudor Gîrba Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

Video Video: Run time: 53 minutes Tudor Gîrba Tudor Gîrba is a software environmentalist and the founder of feenk gmbh, a consulting and coaching company. Tudor leads the work on the Moose platform for software and data analysis and founded the Glamorous Toolkit project for rethinking the IDE. He believes that software assessment must be recognized as a critical software engineering activity, and he authored the humane assessment method to help teams to rethink the way they manage large software systems and datasets. Tudor also argues that storytelling should be prominent in software development. He is a board member of the Pharo live programming environment. In 2014, he won the prestigious Dahl-Nygaard Junior Prize for his work on the modeling and visualization of evolution and interplay of large numbers of objects. Tudor holds a PhD from the University of Bern. View Tudor Gîrba's full profile page. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Recommended for You Customer Reviews