Larger Cover Learning Path: Case Studies of Steering Agile Architecture By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2017 Run time: 1 hour 36 minutes In this Learning Path, you'll learn how to steer Agile architecture through a set of concrete case studies. Each case study exhibits a distinct problem, but all of them can be dealt with in a uniform way. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Case Studies of Steering Agile Architecture Steering Agile Architecture Case Studies: Context and Outlook 00m 57s Introducing Clustering: A Case Study of Steering Agile Architecture 23m 54s Ensuring Internationalization: A Case Study of Steering Agile Architecture 04m 54s Eradicating a Memory Leak: A Case Study of Steering Agile Architecture 10m 02s Checking Dependencies: A Case Study of Steering Agile Architecture 27m 05s What to Customize? A Case Study of Steering Agile Architecture 08m 44s Restricting Instantiations: A Case Study of Steering Agile Architecture 03m 55s Ensuring Log Events: A Case Study of Steering Agile Architecture 03m 52s Ensuring Tests Execution: A Case Study of Steering Agile Architecture 05m 16s Ensuring correct DB schema generation: A Case Study of Steering Agile Architecture 03m 39s Learning from Case Studies of Steering Agile Architecture 04m 23s Title: Learning Path: Case Studies of Steering Agile Architecture By: Tudor Gîrba Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

Video Video: Run time: 1 hour 36 minutes Tudor Gîrba Tudor Gîrba is a software environmentalist and the founder of feenk gmbh, a consulting and coaching company. Tudor leads the work on the Moose platform for software and data analysis and founded the Glamorous Toolkit project for rethinking the IDE. He believes that software assessment must be recognized as a critical software engineering activity, and he authored the humane assessment method to help teams to rethink the way they manage large software systems and datasets. Tudor also argues that storytelling should be prominent in software development. He is a board member of the Pharo live programming environment. In 2014, he won the prestigious Dahl-Nygaard Junior Prize for his work on the modeling and visualization of evolution and interplay of large numbers of objects. Tudor holds a PhD from the University of Bern. View Tudor Gîrba's full profile page.