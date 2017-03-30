Search Inside and Read Larger Cover TensorFlow for Deep Learning From Linear Regression to Reinforcement Learning By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Pages: 300 With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You’ll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released. Learn how to solve challenging machine learning problems with Tensorflow, Google’s revolutionary new system for deep learning. If you have some background with basic linear algebra and calculus, this practical book shows you how to build—and when to use—deep learning architectures. You’ll learn how to design systems capable of detecting objects in images, understanding human speech, analyzing video, and predicting the properties of potential medicines. TensorFlow for Deep Learning teaches concepts through practical examples and builds understanding of deep learning foundations from the ground up. It’s ideal for practicing developers comfortable with designing software systems, but not necessarily with creating learning systems. This book is also useful for scientists and other professionals who are comfortable with scripting, but not necessarily with designing learning algorithms. Gain in-depth knowledge of the TensorFlow API and primitives.

Understand how to train and tune machine learning systems with TensorFlow on large datasets.

Learn how to use TensorFlow with convolutional networks, recurrent networks, LSTMs, and reinforcement learning. Chapter 1 Introduction to Deep Learning and TensorFlow Chapter 2 Introduction to TensorFlow Primitives Chapter 3 Linear Regression with TensorFlow Chapter 4 Logistic Regression with TensorFlow Chapter 5 Building a Fully-Connected Deep Network with TensorFlow Chapter 6 Hyperparameter Optimization Chapter 7 Convolutional Neural Networks in TensorFlow Chapter 8 Distributed Training in TensorFlow Chapter 9 Recurrent Neural Networks with TensorFlow Chapter 10 Case Study: Reinforcement Learning Title: TensorFlow for Deep Learning By: Reza Bosagh Zadeh, Bharath Ramsundar Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Reza Bosagh Zadeh Reza Bosagh Zadeh is Founder CEO at Matroid and Adjunct Professor at Stanford University. His work focuses on Machine Learning, Distributed Computing, and Discrete Applied Mathematics. Reza received his PhD in Computational Mathematics from Stanford University under the supervision of Gunnar Carlsson. His awards include a KDD Best Paper Award and the Gene Golub Outstanding Thesis Award. He has served on the Technical Advisory Boards of Microsoft and Databricks.



As part of his research, Reza built the Machine Learning Algorithms behind Twitter's who-to-follow system, the first product to use Machine Learning at Twitter. Reza is the initial creator of the Linear Algebra Package in Apache Spark and his work has been incorporated into industrial and academic cluster computing environments. In addition to research, Reza designed and teaches two PhD-level classes at Stanford: Distributed Algorithms and Optimization (CME 323), and Discrete Mathematics and Algorithms (CME 305). Bharath Ramsundar Bharath Ramsundar received a BA and BS from UC Berkeley in EECS and Mathematics and was valedictorian of his graduating class in mathematics. He is currently a PhD student in computer science at Stanford University with the Pande group. His research focuses on the application of deep-learning to drug-discovery. In particular, Bharath is the lead-developer and creator of DeepChem.io, an open source package founded on TensorFlow that aims to democratize the use of deep-learning in drug-discovery. He is supported by a Hertz Fellowship, the most selective graduate fellowship in the sciences.