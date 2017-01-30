Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
How to Think Like a Computer Scientist
Think Perl 6
How to Think Like a Computer Scientist
By Laurent Rosenfeld, Allen B. Downey
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: January 2017
Pages: 475

If you want to learn how to program and think like a computer scientist, this practical guide will get you started on your programming journey with Perl 6, the new version of the popular programming language. Ideal for beginners, Think Perl 6 contains numerous exercises with multiple solutions and a lot of code examples. Even experienced programmers will learn a lot from this book, especially those familiar with Perl 5. It’s designed for teaching computer science to beginners in universities.

  • Get up to speed on the basics of computer programming, especially the imperative or procedural techniques
  • Learn the new multiparadigm Perl 6 language
  • Delve into more advanced programming techniques, such as OO programming, declarative programming, grammars and functional programming
