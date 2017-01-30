With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.
If you want to learn how to program and think like a computer scientist, this practical guide will get you started on your programming journey with Perl 6, the new version of the popular programming language. Ideal for beginners, Think Perl 6 contains numerous exercises with multiple solutions and a lot of code examples. Even experienced programmers will learn a lot from this book, especially those familiar with Perl 5. It’s designed for teaching computer science to beginners in universities.
Get up to speed on the basics of computer programming, especially the imperative or procedural techniques
Learn the new multiparadigm Perl 6 language
Delve into more advanced programming techniques, such as OO programming, declarative programming, grammars and functional programming
Preface
Chapter 1The Way of the Program
Chapter 2Variables, Expressions, and Statements
Chapter 3Functions
Chapter 4Conditionals and Recursion
Chapter 5Fruitful Subroutines
Chapter 6Iteration
Chapter 7Strings
Chapter 8Case Study: Word Play
Chapter 9Arrays and Lists
Chapter 10Hashes
Chapter 11Case Study: Data Structure Selection
Chapter 12Introduction to the Second Part of This Book
Laurent Rosenfeld has been a software engineer for about 20 years, working especially as a contractor for one of the largest telecommunication operator in Europe, particularly in the field of mobile networks. Over the last few years, he has been working especially in the fields of data migration, data quality, and data munging. He has written a number of tutorials on Perl 5 and Perl 6.
Allen Downey is a Professor of Computer Science at Olin College of Engineering. He has taught at Wellesley College, Colby College and U.C. Berkeley. He has a Ph.D. in Computer Science from U.C. Berkeley and Master's and Bachelor's degrees from MIT.