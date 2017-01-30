Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Think Perl 6 How to Think Like a Computer Scientist By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: January 2017 Pages: 475 With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released. If you want to learn how to program and think like a computer scientist, this practical guide will get you started on your programming journey with Perl 6, the new version of the popular programming language. Ideal for beginners, Think Perl 6 contains numerous exercises with multiple solutions and a lot of code examples. Even experienced programmers will learn a lot from this book, especially those familiar with Perl 5. It’s designed for teaching computer science to beginners in universities. Get up to speed on the basics of computer programming, especially the imperative or procedural techniques

Learn the new multiparadigm Perl 6 language

Delve into more advanced programming techniques, such as OO programming, declarative programming, grammars and functional programming Preface Chapter 1 The Way of the Program Chapter 2 Variables, Expressions, and Statements Chapter 3 Functions Chapter 4 Conditionals and Recursion Chapter 5 Fruitful Subroutines Chapter 6 Iteration Chapter 7 Strings Chapter 8 Case Study: Word Play Chapter 9 Arrays and Lists Chapter 10 Hashes Chapter 11 Case Study: Data Structure Selection Chapter 12 Introduction to the Second Part of This Book Chapter 13 Classes and Objects Chapter 14 Regexes and Grammars Chapter 15 Functional Programming Chapter 16 Some Final Advice Chapter 17 Solutions to the Exercises Title: Think Perl 6 By: Laurent Rosenfeld, Allen B. Downey Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Laurent Rosenfeld Laurent Rosenfeld has been a software engineer for about 20 years, working especially as a contractor for one of the largest telecommunication operator in Europe, particularly in the field of mobile networks. Over the last few years, he has been working especially in the fields of data migration, data quality, and data munging. He has written a number of tutorials on Perl 5 and Perl 6. Allen B. Downey Allen Downey is a Professor of Computer Science at Olin College of Engineering. He has taught at Wellesley College, Colby College and U.C. Berkeley. He has a Ph.D. in Computer Science from U.C. Berkeley and Master's and Bachelor's degrees from MIT.