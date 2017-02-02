With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You’ll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.

Many product developers wish they could work more like a startup, with small, nimble teams capable of making quick decisions. But for those working in large organizations, pivoting swiftly to capture new business opportunities is easier said than done. That’s where this practical guide comes in.

The Customer-Driven Playbook details a complete end-to-end process to help large teams and organizations learn from their customers, conceptualize new ideas, and build products their customers will love. By consolidating theory from various lean books into a step-by-step playbook, this book provides a way to operationalize and scale lean principles across teams, divisions, disciplines, and organizations.

You can start at any stage in your product lifecycle and experience results that will have a strong impact on the product strategy within your organization. The Customer-Driven Playbook will help team leads, researchers, designers, engineers, and product managers discover new business opportunities and uncover innovations for established products as well.