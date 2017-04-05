Installation, Storage, and Compute with Windows Server 2016 - Exam 70-740 Certification Training

-
Module Introduction 00m 30s
Overview Of Virtualization 07m 40s
Overview Of Hyper-V 05m 14s
Installing Hyper-V 05m 31s
Deploying A VM 03m 59s
Configuring Nested Virtualization 02m 56s
Understanding The Difference Between Generation 1 And Generation 2 VMs 04m 53s
Upgrade VMs To Version 8 02m 18s
Using Secure Boot 01m 06s
Overview Of Dynamic Memory 08m 18s
Using Hot Add/Remove Of Memory 02m 14s
Understanding NUMA 03m 09s
Using Linux Instances With Hyper-V 01m 14s
Using Hyper-V Virtual Switches And vmNICs 04m 25s
Using Hot Add/Remove Of vmNICs 01m 24s
Using VMQ, vRSS And VMMQ 08m 48s
Using VM Network Resiliency 01m 33s
Using Virtual Fiber Channel 03m 58s
Using Checkpoints And Production Checkpoints 05m 08s
Import And Export Of VMs 02m 43s
Configure Storage QoS And Network QoS 02m 47s
Configuring Live Migration 06m 58s
Overview Of Hyper-V Replica 05m 45s
Deploying Hyper-V Replica 05m 25s
Using Hyper-V Replica With Azure 03m 14s
Using NIC Teaming 03m 06s
Using Switch Embedded Teaming 02m 38s
Overview Of Discrete Device Assignment 02m 40s
Managing Hyper-V With Powershell 04m 30s
Using Powershell Direct 02m 39s