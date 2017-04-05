Installation, Storage, and Compute with Windows Server 2016 - Exam 70-740 Certification Training

Ready to earn your MCSA certification for Windows Server 2016? This is part one of a three part series, and in this video you'll learn how to pass Microsoft exam 70-740, the first of three exams you must pass to earn the MCSA Windows Server 2016 certification. This course covers information regarding the installation, storage, and compute features and functionality available in Windows Server 2016 - all of the material covered in the 70-740 exam. Take in everything you need to know to pass Microsoft exam 70-740

Get one step closer to earning your MCSA Windows Server 2016 certification

Discover how to install the operating system; and how to choose and deploy configuration levels

Learn the distinctions between server with desktop experience, server core, and nano server

Understand how to install and manage Hyper-V

Explore new storage capabilities like storage basis direct and storage replica

Learn about virtualization and containers

Become comfortable with the skill sets required to use Windows Server 2016 John Savill is a Windows technical specialist and 11-time Microsoft MVP backed by over 20 years of experience and many certifications. To date, John has published eight books on Microsoft technologies and has spoken at numerous conferences including Ignite and Connections. In his spare time John participates in Ironman events and shares his experiences surrounding technology through writing and video on his blog at www.savilltech.com.