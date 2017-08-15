Introducing GitHub, 2nd Edition
A Non-Technical Guide
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: January 2018
Pages: 171
If you’re new to GitHub, this concise book shows you just what you need to get started and no more. It’s perfect for project and product managers, stakeholders, and other team members who want to collaborate on a development project—whether it’s to review and comment on work in progress or to contribute specific changes. It’s also great for developers just learning GitHub.
GitHub has rapidly become the default platform for software development, but it’s also ideal for other text-based documents, from contracts to screenplays. This hands-on book shows you how to use GitHub’s web interface to view projects and collaborate effectively with your team. The updated second edition covers code review, and includes updates to the desktop application, the Atom text editor, protected branches, and project management features.
- Keep track of, and work with, developers more effectively
- Learn the basics so you can contribute to your software projects
- Understand foundational Git knowledge, including commits and cloning
- Get tips on positive interaction with developers