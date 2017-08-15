See how Facebook, Airbnb, Target, and IBM did it. Introducing O'Reilly case studies, a new way to learn, only on Safari. Learn more
A Non-Technical Guide
Larger Cover
Introducing GitHub, 2nd Edition
A Non-Technical Guide
By Peter Bell, Brent Beer
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: August 2017 (est.)
Pages: 120

If you’re new to GitHub, this concise book shows you just what you need to get started and no more. It’s perfect for project and product managers, stakeholders, and other team members who want to collaborate on a development project—whether it’s to review and comment on work in progress or to contribute specific changes. It’s also great for developers just learning GitHub.

GitHub has rapidly become the default platform for software development, but it’s also ideal for other text-based documents, from contracts to screenplays. This hands-on book shows you how to use GitHub’s web interface to view projects and collaborate effectively with your team. The updated second edition covers code review, and includes updates to the desktop application, the Atom text editor, protected branches, and project management features.

  • Keep track of, and work with, developers more effectively
  • Learn the basics so you can contribute to your software projects
  • Understand foundational Git knowledge, including commits and cloning
  • Get tips on positive interaction with developers
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Ebook:  $25.99
 (est.)
Pre-Order  Print:  $29.99
August 2017 (est.)
 