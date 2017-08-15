Larger Cover Introducing GitHub, 2nd Edition A Non-Technical Guide By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: August 2017 (est.) Pages: 120 If you’re new to GitHub, this concise book shows you just what you need to get started and no more. It’s perfect for project and product managers, stakeholders, and other team members who want to collaborate on a development project—whether it’s to review and comment on work in progress or to contribute specific changes. It’s also great for developers just learning GitHub. GitHub has rapidly become the default platform for software development, but it’s also ideal for other text-based documents, from contracts to screenplays. This hands-on book shows you how to use GitHub’s web interface to view projects and collaborate effectively with your team. The updated second edition covers code review, and includes updates to the desktop application, the Atom text editor, protected branches, and project management features. Keep track of, and work with, developers more effectively

Learn the basics so you can contribute to your software projects

Understand foundational Git knowledge, including commits and cloning

Learn the basics so you can contribute to your software projects

Understand foundational Git knowledge, including commits and cloning

Get tips on positive interaction with developers

Peter Bell Peter Bell is a contract member of the GitHub training team, the founder and CTO of speakgeek.co and develops curriculum and provides enterprise training on a range of technical topics including lean product development, NoSQL data stores and devOps. He has presented at a range of conferences including DLD conference, ooPSLA, QCon NY, QCon SF, RubyNation, SpringOne2GX, Code Generation, Practical Product Lines, the British Computer Society Software Practices Advancement conference, GraphConnect, DevNexus, cf.Objective(), CF United, Scotch on the Rocks, WebDU, WebManiacs, UberConf, the Rich Web Experience and the No Fluff Just Stuff Enterprise Java tour. He has been published in IEEE Software, Dr. Dobbs, IBM developerWorks, Information Week, Methods & Tools, Mashed Code, the Open Source Journal, NFJS the Magazine and GroovyMag.

Brent Beer Brent Beer has used Git and GitHub for over five years through university classes, contributions to open source projects, and professionally as a web developer. He now enjoys his role teaching the world to use Git and GitHub to their full potential as a member of the GitHub Training team.