Larger Cover 2017 Software Development Salary Survey Tools, Trends, Titles: What Pays (and What Doesn't) for Programming Professionals By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2017 The results from O’Reilly’s second annual Software Development Salary Survey are in. This anonymous online survey ran last fall and attracted more than 6,800 programmers, tech leads, managers, and students—an increase of more than 1,000 respondents compared to 2016. Respondents hailed from 110 countries, as well as all 50 US states and the District of Columbia. This report explores the landscape of professionals working in all facets of software development, including the relationship between roles, location, company size, industry, and earnings. If you’re looking to change jobs, about to have your annual employee review, or moving to a new town, this report will help you benchmark your skills and salary expectations. You’ll learn where you fit and how you might leverage these potentially career-changing findings. With this report, you’ll learn: The top programming languages that respondents currently use professionally

Where programmers make the highest salaries—by country and by regions in the US

Salary ranges by industry and by specific programming language

The difference in earnings between programmers who work on tiny teams vs. those work on larger teams

The most common programming languages that respondents no longer use in their work

Which programming languages respondents intend to learn within the next couple of years We hope you will find the information in this report useful. To stay up-to-date on this research, your participation is crucial. The survey is now open for the 2018 report, and we encourage you to take just 5 to 10 minutes to participate here: oreilly.com/programming/2018-programming​-salary-survey.html.

