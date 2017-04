Larger Cover Learning Path: Creating Simulations to Discover New Business Models Hands-On Modeling with Microsoft Cortana Intelligence Suite By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Run time: 1 hour 10 minutes Creating prototype simulations on workstations is one thing. But to transform an organization, you need to build simulations, deploy simulations, and share insights on an enterprise scale. In this Learning Path, you'll learn essential techniques for building and validating prescriptive-model simulations. You might want to take a look at other Learning Paths by Instructor Jerry Overton once you complete this course. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Introduction to Prescriptive Modeling for Data Science Understanding Prescriptive Modeling as a Data Science 04m 23s Making Business Model Innovation More of a Data Science 13m 10s The Mathematics of Prescriptive Model Simulation in Data Science 15m 53s Hands-on Techniques for Business Model Simulation Simulating Business Models with Prescriptive Modeling 07m 51s Hands-on techniques for Simulation (Demo) 25m 12s What's Next: Download the Notebook and Learn More 04m 04s Title: Learning Path: Creating Simulations to Discover New Business Models By: Jerry Overton Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

By: Jerry Overton

Jerry Overton is a Data Scientist and Distinguished Technologist in DXC's Analytics group. He is the Principal Data Scientist for the strategic alliance between DXC and Microsoft known as Industrial Machine Learning— enterprise-scale applications across six different industries: banking and capital markets, energy and technology, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail. Jerry is the author of the O'Reilly Media eBook Going Pro in Data Science: What It Takes to Succeed as a Professional Data Scientist.