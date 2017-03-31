Learning Path: Practical Techniques for Evaluating Business Models

In this Learning Path, you’ll discover how to apply a 5-step process for evaluating business models you create through prescriptive model simulation. You’ll learn how to find the most viable innovations, and to spot and eliminate risk. Through simulation, you can stop trying to predict the future and, instead, generate possible futures, choose the one you want, and identify the conditions that are required to move it from simulation to reality. You might want to take a look at other Learning Paths by Instructor Jerry Overton once you complete this course.