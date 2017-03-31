Larger Cover Learning Path: Practical Techniques for Evaluating Business Models Techniques, Application, and the Value of Prescriptive Modeling By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Run time: 58 minutes In this Learning Path, you’ll discover how to apply a 5-step process for evaluating business models you create through prescriptive model simulation. You’ll learn how to find the most viable innovations, and to spot and eliminate risk. Through simulation, you can stop trying to predict the future and, instead, generate possible futures, choose the one you want, and identify the conditions that are required to move it from simulation to reality. You might want to take a look at other Learning Paths by Instructor Jerry Overton once you complete this course. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Applying the Techniques of Prescriptive Modeling Introduction to Applying Prescriptive Modeling Using Data Science 02m 24s Inside-Out Innovation: Applying Prescriptive Modeling 04m 22s Outside-In Innovation: Applying Prescriptive Modeling 04m 27s Framing a Choice: Applying Prescriptive Modeling 06m 01s Specifying Conditions in Applying Prescriptive Modeling 08m 42s Generating Possibilities when Applying Prescriptive Modeling 03m 31s Conducting Tests in Applying Prescriptive Modeling 16m 06s Making a Choice in Applying Prescriptive Modeling 06m 57s Course Wrap Up 06m 05s Title: Learning Path: Practical Techniques for Evaluating Business Models By: Jerry Overton Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

Jerry Overton Jerry Overton is a Data Scientist and Distinguished Technologist in DXC's Analytics group. He is the Principal Data Scientist for the strategic alliance between DXC and Microsoft known as Industrial Machine Learning— enterprise-scale applications across six different industries: banking and capital markets, energy and technology, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail. Jerry is the author of the O'Reilly Media eBook Going Pro in Data Science: What It Takes to Succeed as a Professional Data Scientist. He teaches the Safari Live Online training course "Mastering Data Science at Enterprise Scale: How to design and implement machine-learning solutions that improve your organization." In his blog, Doing Data Science, Jerry shares his experiences leading open research and transforming organizations using data science