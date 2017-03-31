Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Techniques, Application, and the Value of Prescriptive Modeling
Larger Cover
Learning Path: Practical Techniques for Evaluating Business Models
Techniques, Application, and the Value of Prescriptive Modeling
By Jerry Overton
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Run time: 58 minutes

In this Learning Path, you’ll discover how to apply a 5-step process for evaluating business models you create through prescriptive model simulation. You’ll learn how to find the most viable innovations, and to spot and eliminate risk. Through simulation, you can stop trying to predict the future and, instead, generate possible futures, choose the one you want, and identify the conditions that are required to move it from simulation to reality. You might want to take a look at other Learning Paths by Instructor Jerry Overton once you complete this course.

Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Video:  $19.99
(Streaming, Downloadable)
Safari Books Online - Watch it now >
 