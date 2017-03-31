Larger Cover Learning Path: Data-driven Business Models Case Studies in IoT, Healthcare, Smart Cities & Finance By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Run time: 1 hour 21 minutes This Learning Path will take you through series of three case studies of prescriptive model simulations in the IoT, healthcare, and finance sectors. The applications covered in this Learning Path reveal the value of prescriptive modeling—how you can turn insights from simulated innovations into real business impact, and explains the combination of data engineering, data science, and outcomes consulting required. You might want to take a look at other Learning Paths by Instructor Jerry Overton once you complete this course. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. A Case Study in Simulating IoT Innovation for Prescriptive Modeling Applications The Logic of Simulation: In a Nutshell 04m 10s Simulating IoT. How to Build Greener Homes 22m 24s A Case Study in Simulating Healthcare Innovation for Prescriptive Modeling Applications Simulating People. How to Build Better Healthcare 14m 05s A Case Study in Simulating Financial Services Innovation for Prescriptive Modeling Applications Simulating Companies. How to Build a Better Financial Institution 19m 09s A Case Study in Simulating Smart City Innovation for Prescriptive Modeling Applications Simulating Smart Cities. How to Build A Better Community 18m 50s Summary and Activities 02m 59s Title: Learning Path: Data-driven Business Models By: Jerry Overton Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

Jerry Overton Jerry Overton is a Data Scientist and Distinguished Technologist in DXC's Analytics group. He is the Principal Data Scientist for the strategic alliance between DXC and Microsoft known as Industrial Machine Learning— enterprise-scale applications across six different industries: banking and capital markets, energy and technology, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail. Jerry is the author of the O'Reilly Media eBook Going Pro in Data Science: What It Takes to Succeed as a Professional Data Scientist. He teaches the Safari Live Online training course "Mastering Data Science at Enterprise Scale: How to design and implement machine-learning solutions that improve your organization." In his blog, Doing Data Science, Jerry shares his experiences leading open research and transforming organizations using data science