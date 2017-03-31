Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Case Studies in IoT, Healthcare, Smart Cities & Finance
Learning Path: Data-driven Business Models
By Jerry Overton
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Run time: 1 hour 21 minutes

This Learning Path will take you through series of three case studies of prescriptive model simulations in the IoT, healthcare, and finance sectors. The applications covered in this Learning Path reveal the value of prescriptive modeling—how you can turn insights from simulated innovations into real business impact, and explains the combination of data engineering, data science, and outcomes consulting required. You might want to take a look at other Learning Paths by Instructor Jerry Overton once you complete this course.

