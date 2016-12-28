Automated UI Testing in Java

|
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: December 2016
Run time: 3 hours 43 minutes
Steps to building a testing framework
- Build a UI automation framework on Java from scratch
- Create a real-life, working, and consistent solution for UI automation with Java
- Explore different automation framework types
Test automation, a formalized testing process, can automate repetitive but necessary tasks that would be difficult to do manually.
This video is a practical step-by-step guide to developing UI test automation frameworks from scratch, and is targeted at Java developers. We’ll explore Web Driver, Appium (for mobile applications), and Cucumber-JVM. While working through the video, you will master the step-by-step test automation framework development process and see how it changes the shape of tests. At the end you will have a vision of what a framework is, what it looks like, and what items should be covered at the beginning of test automation development.
- Installation and Setup
- Writing Sample Tests
Sample Scenarios Creation 07m 04s
Adding Configuration 05m 06s
Data-Drive Tests 04m 13s
Adapt Tests for Parallel Execution 03m 31s
- Wrapping Controls and Pages
General Idea, Overview, and Main Design 06m 45s
Wrapping Controls 05m 44s
Wrapping Pages 05m 50s
Adding Page Factory 07m 25s
Generating Screenshots 03m 42s
- Complex Cases for Pages and Elements
Platform-Specific Identifiers 13m 39s
Customizing Control Interaction 08m 31s
Dealing with Sub-Elements 12m 04s
Additional Verification Functionality 07m 25s
- Object-Driven Framework
Major Concepts of Object-Driven Framework 06m 32s
Creating Object-Driven Engine 06m 40s
Transferring Data between Steps 04m 42s
Applying the Approach to Tests 07m 35s
- Keyword-Driven Framework
General Introduction to the Approach and Cucumber-JVM 07m 46s
Giving Informative Names to Pages and Elements 10m 45s
Major Set of Keywords to Implement 09m 50s
Additional Keywords for Compound Elements 06m 14s
- More Tricky Functionality
Transferring Data between Steps 06m 59s
Evaluating Expressions 06m 30s
Parallelize Cucumber-JVM 04m 23s
Integrating with External Systems 13m 09s
Final Overview and What's Next 08m 27s
Mykola Kolisnyk
Mykola has been involved with test automation since 2004, including creating test automation solutions from scratch, leading a test automation team, and working as a consultant for test automation processes. During his career he has worked with different test automation tools such as Mercury WinRunner, MicroFocus SilkTest, SmartBear TestComplete, Selenium-RC, WebDriver, Appium, SoapUI, BDD frameworks, and many other different engines and solutions. He has worked with multiple programming technologies based on Java, C#, Ruby, and so on; and in different domain areas such as healthcare, mobile, telecoms, social networking, business process modeling, performance and talent management, multimedia, e-commerce, and investment banking. He has been a salaried employee at ISD, GlobalLogic, Luxoft, and Trainline.com and has also worked as a freelance; he was invited as an independent consultant to introduce test automation approaches and practices to external companies. Mykola currently works as Mobile QA Developer at Trainline.com Ltd.
He co-authored (together with Gennadiy Alpaev) On-line SilkTest Manual ( http://silktutorial.ru/) and participated in creating the comprehensive TestComplete tutorial ( http://tctutorial.ru/ ), available in RU-net.
Also, he has reviewed books such as:
- TestComplete Cookbook (ISBN: 978-1-84969-358-5)
- Spring Batch Essentials published by Packt Publishing Ltd (ISBN 139781783553372)
- Mastering Data Analysis with R (ISBN 13: 9781783982028)
