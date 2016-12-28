Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Automated UI Testing in Java
By Mykola Kolisnyk
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: December 2016
Run time: 3 hours 43 minutes

  • Build a UI automation framework on Java from scratch
  • Create a real-life, working, and consistent solution for UI automation with Java
  • Explore different automation framework types

Test automation, a formalized testing process, can automate repetitive but necessary tasks that would be difficult to do manually.

This video is a practical step-by-step guide to developing UI test automation frameworks from scratch, and is targeted at Java developers. We’ll explore Web Driver, Appium (for mobile applications), and Cucumber-JVM. While working through the video, you will master the step-by-step test automation framework development process and see how it changes the shape of tests. At the end you will have a vision of what a framework is, what it looks like, and what items should be covered at the beginning of test automation development.

Immediate Access - Go Digital
