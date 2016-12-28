Automated UI Testing in Java

Mykola has been involved with test automation since 2004, including creating test automation solutions from scratch, leading a test automation team, and working as a consultant for test automation processes. During his career he has worked with different test automation tools such as Mercury WinRunner, MicroFocus SilkTest, SmartBear TestComplete, Selenium-RC, WebDriver, Appium, SoapUI, BDD frameworks, and many other different engines and solutions. He has worked with multiple programming technologies based on Java, C#, Ruby, and so on; and in different domain areas such as healthcare, mobile, telecoms, social networking, business process modeling, performance and talent management, multimedia, e-commerce, and investment banking. He has been a salaried employee at ISD, GlobalLogic, Luxoft, and Trainline.com and has also worked as a freelance; he was invited as an independent consultant to introduce test automation approaches and practices to external companies. Mykola currently works as Mobile QA Developer at Trainline.com Ltd.

He co-authored (together with Gennadiy Alpaev) On-line SilkTest Manual ( http://silktutorial.ru/) and participated in creating the comprehensive TestComplete tutorial ( http://tctutorial.ru/ ), available in RU-net.

Also, he has reviewed books such as: