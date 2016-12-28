Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Python Machine Learning Projects
By Alexander T. Combs
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: December 2016
Run time: 2 hours 56 minutes

Get up-and-running via Machine Learning with Python's insightful projects

About This Video

  • Explore the power of Python and create your own machine learning models with this project-based tutorial
  • Get superb insights from your data in different scenarios and deploy machine learning models with ease
  • Learn how to put complex machine learning concepts into practice

In Detail

Machine learning gives you unimaginably powerful insights into data. Today, implementations of machine learning have been adopted throughout Industry and its concepts are numerous. This video is a unique blend of projects that teach you what Machine Learning is all about and how you can implement machine learning concepts in practice. Six different independent projects will help you master machine learning in Python. The video will cover concepts such as classification, regression, clustering, and more, all the while working with different kinds of databases. By the end of the course, you will have learned to apply various machine learning algorithms and will have mastered Python's packages and libraries to facilitate computation. You will be able to implement your own machine learning models after taking this course.

