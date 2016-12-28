Mastering Clip Studio

A deep dive to help you master the art of animation using Clip Studio
Understand and create special effects such as magic spells
Make custom fabric materials with special effects
A hands-on tutorial to create your own animation file as video with important key frames and playback in animation
Clip Studio Paint is a family of tools for both Mac OS X and Microsoft Windows to create comics and manga digitally. It is the world’s number one comic software and is developed byCelsys, a Japanese software development company. Clip Studio Paint has powerful features and a tool set that is optimized to create amazing-looking comics and manga. The various tools can be used to create panel layouts, perspective rulers, sketching, coloring, word balloons, and captions among others. The latest version is named “Clip Studio Paint Pro” and the enhanced version is “Clip Studio Paint EX”.
This course will help you unlock your true creative potential by getting you familiar with some of the unique tools you can use to make great-looking artwork in Clip Studio Paint.
First, you will learn how to create custom brush tools, which form the basis of creating many more brush tools for a variety of tasks. Then you will delve into vector tools and see how to use and manipulate them. Next, you will learn about the powerful ruler and 3D tools available in Clip Studio Paint. You will find out how to use the basic rulers in an illustration. Then you will get hands-on on drawing backgrounds using the 1, 2, and 3 point perspective rulers. You will also see how to pose and manipulate 3D models and discover how to save custom characters and poses to the materials palette for later use.
By the end of the course, you will be able to create and customize your own characters to create a unique and innovative comic or manga.
Adding Animation Timeline to Existing File 01m 03s
Adding Keyframes and Playing Back Animation 01m 53s
Exporting Animation as a .GIF 01m 44s
Exporting Animation as a Video File 02m 40s
Mastering Clip Studio
Elizabeth Staley
Packt Publishing
Video
December 2016
1 hour 33 minutes
Elizabeth Staley is a writer and artist currently living in western Pennsylvania, USA. When she isn't working on comics, she can be found watching crime shows and cartoons, reading comics and novels, or outdoors with her horse. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in media arts and animation in 2004. She has been working on her current web-published comic, Adrastus, since 2010.She started using Clip Studio for her drawing in 2011 and hasn't looked back since. Elizabeth was involved in Smith Micro's beta test for Manga Studio 5 soon after she started using Manga Studio 4, and she has been talking about its benefits for artists ever since. Elizabeth has written several blog posts for Smith Micro and was the host of one of their streaming webinars in October 2015.Mastering Manga Studio 5, Packt Publishing was Elizabeth Staley's first software book, released in 2013. After a warm reception from the Clip Studio artist community, she came back to write Manga Studio EX 5 Cookbook in 2015. She has also authored the video course titled Clip Studio Paint EX Fundamentals. In addition to these titles, she has also self-published three comic collections and a novel.