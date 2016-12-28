Larger Cover Mastering Clip Studio By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: December 2016 Run time: 1 hour 33 minutes A deep dive to help you master the art of animation using Clip Studio About This Video Understand and create special effects such as magic spells

Make custom fabric materials with special effects

A hands-on tutorial to create your own animation file as video with important key frames and playback in animation In Detail Clip Studio Paint is a family of tools for both Mac OS X and Microsoft Windows to create comics and manga digitally. It is the world's number one comic software and is developed byCelsys, a Japanese software development company. Clip Studio Paint has powerful features and a tool set that is optimized to create amazing-looking comics and manga. The various tools can be used to create panel layouts, perspective rulers, sketching, coloring, word balloons, and captions among others. The latest version is named "Clip Studio Paint Pro" and the enhanced version is "Clip Studio Paint EX". This course will help you unlock your true creative potential by getting you familiar with some of the unique tools you can use to make great-looking artwork in Clip Studio Paint. First, you will learn how to create custom brush tools, which form the basis of creating many more brush tools for a variety of tasks. Then you will delve into vector tools and see how to use and manipulate them. Next, you will learn about the powerful ruler and 3D tools available in Clip Studio Paint. You will find out how to use the basic rulers in an illustration. Then you will get hands-on on drawing backgrounds using the 1, 2, and 3 point perspective rulers. You will also see how to pose and manipulate 3D models and discover how to save custom characters and poses to the materials palette for later use. By the end of the course, you will be able to create and customize your own characters to create a unique and innovative comic or manga. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Making Custom Materials The Course Overview 04m 02s Applying Existing Materials to a Canvas 02m 11s Using Quick Tones 03m 47s Drawing and Saving a Custom Material 11m 53s Using Mesh Transformation to Apply Realistic Fabric Patterns 07m 05s Creating Special Effects Creating Color Hold Line Art 05m 04s Coloring Sparkly Magic Effect 04m 08s Creating a Colored Light Effect 05m 47s Making Gems and Crystals 04m 53s Coloring Shiny Leather 04m 24s Color Palettes Importing a Color Set from Photoshop 02m 59s Using the Intermediate Color Palette 02m 07s Using the Approximate Color Palette 02m 59s Using the Color History Palette 01m 27s Selecting Colors Using the Sub View 02m 37s Flatting and Shading Artwork Adding Flat Colors Using Reference Layers 05m 52s Creating Cel Shaded Artwork Using Layer Modes and Masks 06m 03s Creating a Soft Shaded Look with Gradient and Selections 04m 41s Animating Creating a New Animation File 04m 06s Adding Animation Timeline to Existing File 01m 03s Adding Keyframes and Playing Back Animation 01m 53s Exporting Animation as a .GIF 01m 44s Exporting Animation as a Video File 02m 40s Title: Mastering Clip Studio By: Elizabeth Staley Publisher: Packt Publishing Formats: Video Video: Run time: 1 hour 33 minutes Elizabeth Staley Elizabeth Staley is a writer and artist currently living in western Pennsylvania, USA. When she isn't working on comics, she can be found watching crime shows and cartoons, reading comics and novels, or outdoors with her horse. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in media arts and animation in 2004. She has been working on her current web-published comic, Adrastus, since 2010.She started using Clip Studio for her drawing in 2011 and hasn't looked back since. Elizabeth was involved in Smith Micro's beta test for Manga Studio 5 soon after she started using Manga Studio 4, and she has been talking about its benefits for artists ever since. Elizabeth has written several blog posts for Smith Micro and was the host of one of their streaming webinars in October 2015.Mastering Manga Studio 5, Packt Publishing was Elizabeth Staley's first software book, released in 2013. After a warm reception from the Clip Studio artist community, she came back to write Manga Studio EX 5 Cookbook in 2015. She has also authored the video course titled Clip Studio Paint EX Fundamentals. In addition to these titles, she has also self-published three comic collections and a novel.