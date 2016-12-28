Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Mastering Clip Studio
By Elizabeth Staley
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: December 2016
Run time: 1 hour 33 minutes

A deep dive to help you master the art of animation using Clip Studio

About This Video

  • Understand and create special effects such as magic spells
  • Make custom fabric materials with special effects
  • A hands-on tutorial to create your own animation file as video with important key frames and playback in animation

In Detail

Clip Studio Paint is a family of tools for both Mac OS X and Microsoft Windows to create comics and manga digitally. It is the world’s number one comic software and is developed byCelsys, a Japanese software development company. Clip Studio Paint has powerful features and a tool set that is optimized to create amazing-looking comics and manga. The various tools can be used to create panel layouts, perspective rulers, sketching, coloring, word balloons, and captions among others. The latest version is named “Clip Studio Paint Pro” and the enhanced version is “Clip Studio Paint EX”.

This course will help you unlock your true creative potential by getting you familiar with some of the unique tools you can use to make great-looking artwork in Clip Studio Paint.

First, you will learn how to create custom brush tools, which form the basis of creating many more brush tools for a variety of tasks. Then you will delve into vector tools and see how to use and manipulate them. Next, you will learn about the powerful ruler and 3D tools available in Clip Studio Paint. You will find out how to use the basic rulers in an illustration. Then you will get hands-on on drawing backgrounds using the 1, 2, and 3 point perspective rulers. You will also see how to pose and manipulate 3D models and discover how to save custom characters and poses to the materials palette for later use.

By the end of the course, you will be able to create and customize your own characters to create a unique and innovative comic or manga.

