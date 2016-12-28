Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Larger Cover
Unity 5 Scripting and Gameplay Mechanics
By Alan Thorn
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: December 2016
Run time: 3 hours 24 minutes

Enhance your knowledge of scripting and master gameplay mechanics in Unity 5

About This Video

  • Leverage the complete Unity 5.5 2D toolkit, along with its latest new additions and practical examples, and build games from scratch
  • This assortment of Gameplay Mechanics will take you on a fun-filled journey of becoming an intermediate Unity game developer
  • Unleash the power of C# coding in Unity and the state of the art Unity rendering engine

In Detail

Develop your Unity skills further by exploring scripting and gameplay mechanics. In this course, Alan Thorn helps you understand the fundamentals of using C# scripts in Unity to build valuable gameplay elements, such as timers and moving objects. Then, you’ll move onto building a solid foundation for engineering more complex behaviors. By the end of this course, you’ll have established a firm intermediate knowledge of Unity.

This course will get you familiarized with the best practices for Unity 5.x and component based designs. You’ll also be able to improve your 3D modeling and animation skills. Testing and Debugging using different functionalities and techniques will also be incorporated in this course.

Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Video:  $124.99
(Streaming, Downloadable)
This item is not available.
 