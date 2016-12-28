Unity 5 Scripting and Gameplay Mechanics

Enhance your knowledge of scripting and master gameplay mechanics in Unity 5
About This Video
Leverage the complete Unity 5.5 2D toolkit, along with its latest new additions and practical examples, and build games from scratch
This assortment of Gameplay Mechanics will take you on a fun-filled journey of becoming an intermediate Unity game developer
Unleash the power of C# coding in Unity and the state of the art Unity rendering engine
In Detail
Develop your Unity skills further by exploring scripting and gameplay mechanics. In this course, Alan Thorn helps you understand the fundamentals of using C# scripts in Unity to build valuable gameplay elements, such as timers and moving objects. Then, you’ll move onto building a solid foundation for engineering more complex behaviors. By the end of this course, you’ll have established a firm intermediate knowledge of Unity.
This course will get you familiarized with the best practices for Unity 5.x and component based designs. You’ll also be able to improve your 3D modeling and animation skills. Testing and Debugging using different functionalities and techniques will also be incorporated in this course.
Alan Thorn is a multidisciplinary game developer, author, and educator with 16 years of industry experience. He makes games for PC desktop, mobile, and VR. He founded Wax Lyrical Games and created the award-winning game Baron Wittard: Nemesis of Ragnarok, working as a designer, programmer, and artist.
He has written 20 technical books on game development and presented fifteen video training courses. These cover gameplay programming, Unity development, 3D modelling, and animation. He has worked in game development education as a visiting lecturer for the National Film and Television School, as a lead teacher for Uppingham School, and as a senior lecturer at Teesside University.